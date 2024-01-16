Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Production Starts – Launch Price Rs 3.59 Lakh

In the company’s lineup, Shotgun 650 will be positioned between the 650 twins and the flagship Super Meteor 650

In line with its long-term strategy to introduce an average of 4 new/updated products every year till 2027, Royal Enfield has launched the Shotgun 650. RE’s 650cc range now has 4 bikes. More 650cc bikes are expected to be launched such as Classic 650, Bullet 650 and Himalayan 650.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 – Variants, pricing, features

Production of the new Shotgun 650 has started at company plant in Chennai. A total of three variants and four colour options are on offer. The base variant, Custom Shed, is available at a starting price of Rs 3.59 lakh. A single colour option of Sheetmetal Grey is offered with this trim.

Second trim is Custom Pro, which starts at Rs 3.70 lakh. This trim has two colour options of Green Drill and Plasma Blue. The top-spec variant is Custom Special, priced at Rs 3.73 lakh. A single colour option of Stencil White is available with this trim.

As is evident with the trim names, Shotgun 650 offers easy customization options. Users can quickly switch from single seat to double seat or transform the bike into a luggage-carrying tourer. Such features add versatility to the bike, ensuring that users are not restricted to any specific environments or situations. The bike can transform into an agile machine for city needs or be customized to make space for a pillion or cargo.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 justifies its name with its rugged build and bobber-styled aesthetics. Some of the key features include round headlamp and rear-view mirrors, classic tear-drop fuel tank, circular turn indicators and tail lamp, minimal body panelling, blacked out engine parts and exhaust and broad rear fender. The bike has LED headlamp, USB charging, gloss aluminium switchgear with adjustable levers and comfy bucket rider seat. Instrument console comprises a circular semi-digital speedometer and a smaller fully digital Tripper Navigation dial.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 specs, performance

Shotgun 650 utilizes a steel tubular spine frame. Suspension setup comprises Showa SF-BPF USD forks at front with 120 mm of travel and Showa twin shock absorbers at rear with 90 mm of travel. The bike has 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, shod with 100/90 and 150/70 tyres, respectively. Braking setup comprises 320 mm and 300 mm discs at front and rear with twin piston floating callipers. Dual-channel ABS is standard.

Powering the bike is the 648cc, parallel twin, air-oil cooled SOHC engine that generates 47 PS of max power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox. Claimed mileage is 22 km/l. The engine has a strong mid-range and ample torque output across all gears. With seat height of 795 mm, the bike offers optimal control and handling. Users can expect a comfortable riding stance with wide handlebar and mid-set footpegs.

With focus on customization, Shotgun 650 can emerge as a popular choice among Royal Enfield’s 650cc portfolio. As of November 2023, 650 twins (Interceptor and Continental GT) were the top selling 650cc bikes from Royal Enfield. Shotgun 650 will also help the company to increase its market share in 500cc+ motorcycle segment. In November, the 650 twins and Super Meteor 650 had a combined market share of more than 90%.