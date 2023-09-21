Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Details Leaked – Power, CC, Dimensions

The new 451.65cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine might generate 39.47 bhp of peak power at around 8,000 RPM

ADVs are one of the biggest rages in motorcycling world both here in India and abroad. Royal Enfield has tried to cater to this segment with Himalayan 411 and has found quite a success. There is a new Himalayan 450 on the horizon with a larger displacement, more kit and more performance. Finer details have leaked for the first time.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 – More details leaked!

There have been multiple spy shots of Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and we have a general perception of what to expect from this upcoming machine. However, a recent report has divulged finer details about this upcoming ADV from Royal Enfield. These details include engine displacement, a few performance metrics, dimensions and more.

For starters, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will pack a 451.65cc single-cylinder engine. This engine is liquid-cooled and looks like it has a DOHC setup too. 4 valves per cylinder can be a reality as well. Peak power output is supposedly 39.47 bhp, accessed at a healthy 8,000 RPM.

Dimensionally, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will reportedly measure 852 mm wide and has a 1,510 mm long wheelbase. Spy shots had revealed Himalayan 450’s long wheelbase and the leaked numbers seem to justify that. Royal Enfield is highly likely to launch the product between October 30 and November 1, as per company’s ‘block your dates’ invites.

Is the name Himalayan 450 or Himalayan 452?

Royal Enfield chose to call its scrambler motorcycle ‘Scram 411’, denoting its engine displacement. Going by that logic, the name Himalayan 452 is likely if the leaked engine displacement number turns out true.

For the first time, Royal Enfield is offering significant kit to their single-cylinder portfolio. Himalayan 450 will be the embodiment of this change, sporting many firsts for any single-cylinder RE bike or any Royal Enfield motorcycle in general.

We’re talking about upcoming Himalayan being the first single-cylinder Royal Enfield to get USD telescopic front forks, fully digital instrument cluster, a 6-speed gearbox, active engine cooling of any sort, LED headlights and more. Upcoming Himalayan motorcycle is the first Royal Enfield motorcycle ever to get liquid-cooling, LED turn indicators and a fully digital instrument cluster.

What will it pack?

The new engine is of primary importance with this motorcycle. Other notable components include a trellis frame of sorts and off-road-worthy hardware like long travel suspension, switchable dual-channel ABS, engine protection, wire-spoke wheels, block-pattern tyres, luggage mounting points, tubular frame for jerry can mounts and more.

There is scope for Himalayan 452 (or 450) to be a good tourer as well. We say this because of the windscreen, upright riding posture, neutral footpeg positioning and provision to haul a lot of luggage. Pricing could be around Rs. 2.5 lakh mark (ex-sh). It will rival current ADV-styled motorcycles like 390 Adventure and the likes. But face stiff competition from upcoming Hero Xpulse 440.

