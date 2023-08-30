Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Fully Leaks Ahead Launch On 1st Nov 2023

Himalayan 450 arrives at just the right time, as new threats emerge from rivals like upcoming Hero Xpulse 440 and possibly a 400cc Triumph ADV bike

Royal Enfield has been proactive in introducing new products at regular intervals. This explains its dominance in middleweight segment. The next big launch will be Bullet 350 and Himalayan 450. Both have now leaked ahead of launch. We discussed the Bullet 350 new gen in a previous post. In this post, we will take a detailed look at the new Himalayan 450.

Himalayan 450 design and features

All new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is a major upgrade from the existing 411cc Himalayan. While existing Himalayan is one of the preferred ADV options in domestic market, it hasn’t been able to deliver similar results across international markets. New Himalayan can probably do better with more power and a range of premium features.

As compared to the existing model, new Himalayan 450 has evolved in both form and function. However, test mules have been spotted with a basic black paint all across. Some were also wrapped with plastic corrugated sheets and cardboard. It makes it difficult to visualize how appealing the bike will be in its final form. Or will it be in this same black finish in its final form.

Royal Enfield is known to use exciting colour options and tantalizing graphics to create absolute masterpieces. In that context, it remains to be seen if Himalayan 450 can be just as aesthetically pleasing as rivals like KTM 390 Adventure. The potential is certainly there, as Himalayan 450 has a lean profile. While the bike has minimal panelling, styling possibilities exist around the headlamp cowl, suspension setup colour/casing, fuel tank and side covers.

In addition to being aesthetically superior to the current model, new Himalayan also packs in a range of premium features. Some of these will be seen for the first time with a RE bike. For example, Himalayan 450 will have LED headlight and USD front forks. The new 450cc engine will have liquid cooling, as compared to the flagship 650 twins that feature oil-cooling.

Other key highlights of Himalayan 450 include round headlamp and rear-view mirrors, a large windscreen, raised front beak, side mounted racks, wire spoke wheels, split-seats and upswept exhaust canister. The bike is equipped with a large fuel tank, probably with a higher capacity. Existing Himalayan has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres. A large fuel tank will come handy when riding across remote locations.

Himalayan 450 performance, specs

While official details have not been revealed, Himalayan 450 is expected to generate around 35 bhp of max power and 40 Nm of peak torque. This is significantly higher than the current model that produces 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm. New Himalayan will have better capabilities across both highways and off-road tracks. It is expected to be equipped with a 6-speed gearbox, with slipper and assist clutch. Existing Himalayan has a 5-speed gearbox.

Himalayan 450 will have 21-inch wheel at front and 17-inch wheel at rear. Royal Enfield will also launch Scram 450, which will have 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. The bikes will have disc brakes at both ends, with dual-channel ABS. Himalayan 450’s ground clearance will be around the same as the current model that offers 220 mm. Launch is scheduled for 1st November 2023. Pricing and other details of new Himalayan 450 will be revealed then.