Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 First Official Photo Out – Launch Soon

With more power and tech integrations, Himalaya 450 will allow users to unlock new sights and scenes

For adventure enthusiasts, Royal Enfield is prepping up the all-new Himalayan 450. This next-gen Royal Enfield bike is scheduled for launch on November 01, 2023. With festivities reaching their peak around Diwali, Himalayan 450 is expected to register booming sales in initial months. Ahead of launch, Royal Enfield has now revealed the first official photo of the new Himalayan 450.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 features

Himalayan 450’s design is especially curated for off-road tracks as well as high-speed cruising. A test mule was recently spotted cruising at around 140 kmph. That it had panniers and a top box all along goes on to show the bike’s upgraded capabilities. Himalayan 450 stretches 2,245 mm in length, spans 852 mm in width and stands 1,316 mm tall. With a wheelbase of 1,510 mm, users can expect optimal stability. This will be especially useful when navigating through rough terrains.

With handguards, the bike’s width extends to 900 mm. And if a larger windscreen is used, the bike’s height will be 1,415 mm. These components will be available as optional accessories. Panniers will also be available as accessories. The full list of accessories will be announced post launch. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has gross vehicle weight of 394 kg. Kerb weight could be close to that of existing Himalayan 411 that weighs 199 kg. Himalayan 450 has relaxed and comfortable riding ergonomics.

As per Type Approval Certificate, Himalayan 450 is mentioned as Himalayan 452. However, the bike has always been referred to as just the ‘Himalayan’. Even future iterations will carry on with the same popular name. One thing that is not clear is whether the existing Himalayan 411 will be discontinued or will be sold alongside the new model.

Himalayan 450 performance

At the heart of new Himalayan 452 is a robust 451.65 cc engine that promises an adrenaline-pumping experience. This adventure machine is expected to feature a 6-speed gearbox, allowing riders to conquer varied terrains with ease. With power output of 40 bhp and expected torque of 35 Nm, the Himalayan 452 packs a punch. It will undoubtedly elevate your riding experience.

The engine is not only powerful but also advanced. Equipped with a DOHC setup and a 4V head, it’s designed for optimal performance. To ensure efficient cooling, Royal Enfield has incorporated a liquid-cooling jacket. It is coupled with a large radiator for improved heat dissipation. These features are a testament to Royal Enfield’s commitment to providing a reliable and performance-oriented machine.

Himalayan 452 promises to be an exciting addition to the world of off-roading. It is expected to be launched at a competitive price point. Initial offer price could be around Rs 2.50 lakh or even lower. The existing Himalayan is available at a starting price of Rs 2.16 lakh. Royal Enfield has ambitious plans for the 450cc platform. They intend to launch more bikes in the future based on this platform. It will help sustain their dominance in the middleweight motorcycle segment.