Top 10 200cc to 500cc Motorcycles June 2023 – Classic, Bullet, Pulsar, KTM

There were 6 models from Royal Enfield in the top 10 list of 200-500cc motorcycles sold in June 2023

Motorcycle sales in the 200-500cc segment saw a 44.50 percent YoY growth in June 2023. Sales which had stood at 59,554 units in June 2022 improved to 86,057 units in June 2023 relating to a volume growth of 26,503 units. Sales were relatively flat on a MoM basis from 86,553 units sold in May 2023.

Top 10 200cc to 500cc Motorcycles June 2023

Royal Enfield commanded the sales list with 6 of its models among the top 10. RE Classic 350 headed the list with 27,003 units sold in June 2023, up 6.21 percent over 25,425 units sold in June 2022. This was a 1,578 unit volume growth with the Classic commanding a 31.38 percent market share. Classic 350 was at No. 9 on the list of top 10 motorcycles sold last month.

At No. 2 was the RE Hunter 350, a relatively new entrant into the segment, with 16,162 units sold last month and an 18.78 percent market share. It was followed by the Bullet 350, sales of which improved by 36.08 percent YoY to 8,019 units, up from 5,893 units sold in June 2022.

Breaking the Royal Enfield stronghold was the Bajaj Pulsar 220-250cc, sales of which increased by 1728.64 percent YoY to 7,150 units. There had been just 391 units sold in June 2022. Once again there were two models from Royal Enfield, Meteor 350 (6,864 units) and Electra 350 (4,320 units) though sales of both dipped YoY by 20.60 percent and 0.99 percent respectively.

Honda H’ness CB350 sales saw a 94.58 percent YoY growth to 4,125 units from 2,120 units sold in June 2022. It was followed by the Royal Enfield Himalayan with a 27.89 percent YoY degrowth to 3,255 units from 4,514 units sold in June 2022. KTM had the 390 and 250 models at Nos. 9 and 10 on this list with 1,405 units and 1,361 units sold relating to YoY growth of 275.67 percent and 524.31 percent respectively.

200-500cc Motorcycle Sales in Sub-1,000 unit range

With sales in the Sub-1000 unit segment was the V Strom 250 with 948 units sold last month, up 149.47 percent from 380 units sold in June 2022. Avenger sales dipped 70.16 percent to 629 units in June 2023 from 2,108 units sold in the same month last year. Dominar 400 sales improved by 192.99 percent to 627 units along with Gixxer 250 of which 513 units were sold in June 2023.

The sales list also included Dominar 250 (509 units), Apache (340 units), Ninja (162 units) and Husqvarna 250 (66 units). Husqvarna has posted YoY sales growth of 1550 percent from 4 units sold in June 2022. There was also the Ninja 400 with 46 units sold last month. Jawa Yezdi (retail sales) stood at 2,553 units in June 2023, down 23.26 percent over 3,327 units sold in June 2022.