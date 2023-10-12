Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Golden Black and Grey Red Colours Spied

New Himalayan is lighter, agile, future-ready and a better performer in comparison to its predecessor

Since 2016, Royal Enfield Himalayan has been the preferred choice for enthusiasts looking for a budget off-road bike. Himalayan has made its mark across international markets as well. The experience of riding a Himalayan will get better with the all-new 452cc model. It is scheduled for launch on November 07, just a few days before Diwali.

Himalayan 452 features

In terms of styling, Himalayan 452 is a lot sportier than the current model. The new version looks more agile and is expected to offer improved control and handling. The bike will also be lighter, with an unladen weight of 196 kg. In comparison, existing Himalayan 411 has a kerb weight of 199 kg. New Himalayan is longer and wider, measuring 2,245 mm and 852 mm, respectively. With handguards, the width will increase to 900 mm.

Wheelbase is also longer at 1,510 mm, as compared to 1,465 mm of Himalayan 411. However, new Himalayan is shorter at 1,316 mm, compared to 1,370 mm of existing Himalayan. But if the tall screen is installed, new Himalayan will be 1,415 mm in height. New colours of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 have been spied. These are dual tone Golden Black and Grey Red.

As compared to the flatbed type structure of the existing model, all-new Himalayan 452 has a bow-like arched profile. This is expected to have tangible benefits in ride quality and overall performance. Exactly how much of a difference it makes will only be known when one gets to ride the new Himalayan 452. Some of the key highlights of new Himalayan include USD front forks, all-LED lighting and a new instrument console.

Signature features such as circular headlamp and rear-view mirrors have been retained. New Himalayan has raised front fender, dual purpose tyres, new fuel tank design, front racks, more ergonomic seats and a stubby upswept exhaust. New Himalayan will be getting a comprehensive range of accessories including side panniers and top box.

Himalayan 452 performance

The upcoming new model is officially registered as Himalayan 452. It gets its name from the new 451.65cc engine. Choosing 452 name seems a deliberate decision, as it creates a lot more exclusivity for the bike. Especially when it’s compared to ‘450′ that sounds quite generic and bland. The new engine generates 40 hp of peak power, way higher than 24.3 hp of the existing model. RPM is also higher at 8,000 revolutions per minute. This will ensure a range of benefits such as higher top speed, improved throttle response and enhanced cruising capabilities.

Similar performance numbers can be seen with Triumph Speed 400, although it is not a direct rival to Himalayan 452. In terms of engine architecture, Himalayan 452 is expected to continue with the SOHC setup for the valve train. In comparison, Triumph has utilized a DOHC setup for Speed 400. Triumph has also launched the 400X scrambler. It is possible that a Triumph ADV version could be launched in future to directly rival new Himalayan 450. That battle will be quite intense and exciting to witness.

New Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 could be launched at around Rs 3 lakh. An introductory, limited period price of around Rs 2.60 lakh to Rs 2.70 lakh is also possible. The current model is available at a starting price of Rs 2.16 lakh.