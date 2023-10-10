Triumph Scrambler 400X Launched – Rs. 2.63 Lakh, Off-road Hardware

The 398cc single-cylinder DOHC, 4V, liquid-cooled engine on Triumph Scrambler 400X is similar to Speed 400 and generates 40 PS of power and 37.5 Nm of torque

The British brand’s affordable lineup manufactured by Bajaj Auto has been to a good start with the launch of Speed 400. Now, Triumph has launched Scrambler 400X, the second motorcycle in its budget TR series based lineup. Price for Triumph Scrambler 400X is Rs. 2,62,996 (ex-sh) and is Rs. 30,000 more expensive than its roadster counterpart, Speed 400.

Triumph Scrambler 400X Launched

A strategic partnership with Bajaj Auto has resulted in the introduction of two new affordable motorcycles for Triumph. Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X are based on TR Series 398 cc single-cylinder engine that generates 40 PS of peak power and 37.5 Nm of peak torque.

This is a modern powertrain that features liquid cooling, a DOHC setup, a 4V head, a slipper clutch, ride-by-wire, a 6-speed gearbox and more. Triumph has optimised this powertrain for low-speed rideability, smooth power delivery and a lot of character. Where it differs from Speed 400 is in hardware and componentry.

For starters, Triumph Scrambler 400X gets off-road-worthy componentry. These include a long-travel suspension setup (150 mm travel at both ends) consisting of gold-finished USD telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock, adjustable handlebars, 19-inch front wheel wrapped with 100/90-19 rubber and 17-inch rear wheel wrapped with 140/70-17 rubber. Both ends get block pattern dual-purpose tyres.

There is a single-disc brake setup at both ends, coupled with dual-channel ABS. Other notable elements are 195 mm ground clearance, upgraded flat foot pegs with removable rubber for better grip, 835 mm seat height and more. Triumph provides quite a bit of protection for both motorcycle and rider with features like engine sump protection, headlight grill protection, radiator guard, handlebar brace and knuckle guards.

To aid dirt riding, Triumph is offering a switchable traction control system and switchable ABS. This should allow for a fun-packed trail session, blasting through beaten paths. The exhaust is slightly up-swept in Triumph Scrambler 400X, which should ensure reasonable water-wading capability. There is a longer front mudguard too.

Impactful and purposeful design

As opposed to Speed 400, Triumph Scrambler 400X has a longer wheelbase along with higher ground clearance, and a commanding riding position. Overall package weighs just 179 kg, which is decent, considering the kit on offer. Design is purposeful and is in line with what Triumph offers with bigger models within Scrambler lineup including Scrambler 900 and Scrambler 1200.

Triumph’s signature sculpted fuel tank, engine profile, and its timeless overall aura screams sophistication. The quality along with fit and finish are in line with Triumph’s image. The promised service interval is pretty high too, at 10,000 miles (16,093 km). This not only reduces running and maintenance costs but reduces the number of visits to service centres as well.

In terms of features, Triumph offers all-LED lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a USB-C charging socket, factory fitted immobilizer key and more. Personalisation is possible with 25 genuine accessories that the brand is offering. There are three colours on offer with Triumph Scrambler 400X – Matte Khaki Green, Phantom Black and Carnival Red. Bookings have commenced already.