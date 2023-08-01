Royal Enfield K1D Power Cruiser Design Leaks – To Get Himalayan 450cc Engine

Royal Enfield is the leading two wheeler maker in the 350-500cc segment – They will launch a range of new motorcycles to maintain leadership

Royal Enfield has plans to launch 4 new motorcycles every year. One of these new motorcycles will be the K1D. This is the codename of Royal Enfield’s upcoming power cruiser, which will be powered by the same engine that will power the upcoming Himalayan 450cc. Design sketch of the Royal Enfield K1D power cruiser has now leaked online. From what it looks like, it is a direct inspiration from Ducati Diavel, one of the OGs in the “power cruiser” genre.

Royal Enfield K1D Power Cruiser

For starters, it is likely that Royal Enfield will have a slightly different-looking motorcycle than the Ducati Diavel, Benelli Leoncino and Bajaj Dominar range. But pulled-back handlebars, front set footpegs, relaxed and ergonomically upright seating posture are most probable.

This motorcycle will come off as muscular and will flash its muscle to dominate rivals (see what I did there?). Given that the single-cylinder 400cc to 500cc motorcycle genre has had a bit of an uproar in the recent past, Royal Enfield would logically consider launching it in this segment. It will go against Triumph Speed 400 and Harley-Davidson X440.

What to expect

Royal Enfield’s new 450cc single-cylinder engine will go on a bunch of other products before gracing on this new power cruiser. As of now, this engine is speculated to produce around 40 bhp of power and 45 Nm of torque. A 6-speed gearbox and liquid-cooling setup seems to be evident.

We hope it brings a large fuel tank. Probably 20L to 25L would be nice. Similar to the Thunderbird range of the past. Componentry could include USD front forks similar to Himalayan 450, rear mono-shock unit, alloy wheels, fat tyres, and more.

If we take a look at brand’s 13 upcoming motorcycles from their annual report, they don’t have a power cruiser planned in it. It is highly likely to be a project for the next phase of launch. By this logic, the K1D Royal Enfield power cruiser could launch in 2025 or 2026.

