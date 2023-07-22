Triumph 400 Maintenance Will Be Lower Than Royal Enfield 350 – Bajaj

When compared to Royal Enfield, Triumph Speed 400 maintenance promises to be lower – less frequent services as well

Bajaj-Triumph duo has launched their first motorcycle, Speed 400 in India. Since this duo announced pricing of Rs. 2.33 lakh (ex-sh), Speed 400 has garnered much interest. It offers twice as much power and a plethora of features and equipment more than Royal Enfield’s J-Series 350cc lineup. All this when it costs only Rs. 8,000 more than the most expensive 350cc RE.

So what is the catch? Is the service / spares going to be expensive? Well in that case too Bajaj says the Triumph 400 will beat Royal Enfield. Bajaj-Triumph is claiming 10,000 miles service interval. Which translates to 16,093 km mileage within the life of the oil span. If one’s mileage is not 16,000 km a year, recommended oil change is once a year. Whichever is early. Triumph India is offering a 2 year or unlimited kilometer mileage warranty as well.

Triumph Speed 400 Service and Maintenance

Not just that, Triumph even announced that Speed 400 maintenance will cost less than Royal Enfield’s. This is even more of a shocker as premium brands usually have higher service costs associated with it. Triumph seems to be charging according to the vehicle’s segment and not the brand.

With its 350cc lineup, Royal Enfield offers a 10,000 km service interval for oil change and a 5,000 km service interval for trivial stuff like lubing and general checkups. Or once a year, whichever is early. For every 10,000 km service, Royal Enfield will charge roughly between Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 2,700 depending on motorcycle. Oil quantity is around 2.5L.

How is Triumph doing this?

The 10,000 mile service interval is in line with Triumph’s global portfolio. But India sustains higher temperatures and is generally a lot dusty than Triumph’s home turf, UK. That said, this product is co-developed by Bajaj, an Indian manufacturer. So, there should be logical reasoning behind this 16,093 km service interval.

Company didn’t specify how much oil Speed 400 takes and oil’s config. But Bajaj-Triumph mentions that they have worked with certain oil manufacturers to facilitate this high service interval. Speed 400’s closest big bike from Triumph is Speed 900 and it boasts 16,093 km service interval too. But with around 3.3L to 3.5L oil.

KTM’s 390 range is comparable to Speed 400 in terms of displacement, size, compression ratio, performance and other attributes. 390 range takes just 1.6L of oil and can travel 7,500 km before an oil change. General thumb rule is that more oil will take the vehicle longer before an oil change.

A low-compression engine like the 3.0L Dicor from Tata Motors can go 25,000 km on an oil change. But it takes 6L of oil. So, it is likely that Triumph 400 is using more oil (probably fully synthetic) than other motorcycles in the segment, to achieve this incredible 16,093 km service interval. All the while, promising less service cost than Royal Enfield 350cc rival over a period of 3 years.