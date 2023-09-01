Royal Enfield Launches 2023 Bullet 350 – A Timeless Icon Enters a New Era

New gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is priced from Rs 1.73 lakhs, ex-sh – It is Rs 19k cheaper than Classic 350, and Rs 24k more expensive than Hunter 350

Royal Enfield has launched the all-new 2023 Bullet 350, marking a significant milestone in the motorcycle’s storied history. This latest iteration of the Bullet, rooted in tradition yet equipped with modern features, continues the legacy of a motorcycle that has been a symbol of resilience and adventure for over nine decades.

2023 Bullet: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

The 2023 Bullet 350 is powered by a globally acclaimed 349cc air-oil cooled single-cylinder engine, delivering 20.2 bhp at 6100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm. The addition of fuel injection ensures strong low-end grunt and smooth power delivery. With a primary balancer shaft to reduce vibrations and an optimized 5-speed gearbox, the motorcycle offers a refined and invigorating riding experience.

The chassis is designed for predictable handling and maneuverability, with larger front forks and wider section tires for stability. A redesigned single bench seat, along with improved suspension, provides a comfortable ride. The motorcycle boasts new mudguards and a subtly evolved styling. Safety features include disc brakes at the front and rear, with various editions offering different braking configurations.

The 2023 Bullet 350 comes in three variants

1. Bullet Military Red and Military Black: Equipped with single-channel ABS, rear drum brake, and solid-colored tanks with classy decals.

2. Bullet Standard in Black or Maroon: Features dual-channel ABS, rear disc brakes, hand-pinstriped body-colored tanks, and chrome and gold badges.

3. Bullet Black Gold: Comes with dual-channel ABS, rear disc brakes, and a striking combination of matte and gloss black tank, copper and gold 3D badges, and copper pinstriping.

All editions feature a 13-liter teardrop tank with the classic Royal Enfield casquette, housing a new headlamp with signature ‘tiger eyes’ pilot lights. A digital-analog instrument cluster and USB charging point are standard across all variants.

An Ecosystem of Accessories

The 2023 Bullet 350 is supported by 37 Genuine Motorcycle Accessories, including touring seats, handlebars, helmets, and apparel, reflecting the Bullet’s legendary style. The motorcycle is available for bookings in India starting September 1, with retail and test rides commencing on September 3, 2023. The ex-showroom prices range from INR 1,73,562/- to INR 2,15,801/-. The European launch is expected in the next quarter, with subsequent rollouts in SARRC, APAC, and the Americas.

The 2023 Bullet 350 embodies Royal Enfield’s commitment to preserving its heritage while adapting to the needs of modern riders. It invites the world to rediscover the timeless charm and enduring resilience of a motorcycle that has remained a symbol of pure motorcycling for generations.