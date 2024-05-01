Royal Enfield Sales April 2024 – Classic, Hunter, Bullet, 650 Twins, Himalayan

Royal Enfield sold 72,866 units of models with engine capacity up to 350cc relating to a 13% YoY growth

In April 2024, Royal Enfield reported a total of 81,870 units sold, marking an impressive 11.94% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth is attributed to a surge in demand for the company’s motorcycles, particularly in the sub-350cc segment.

Royal Enfield YoY Sales April 2024

Royal Enfield saw the highest sales for its sub-350cc range that includes the Classic, Bullet, Hunter, and Meteor. Sales went up 12.57% YoY in April 2024 to 72,866 units, from 64,728 units sold in April 2023. This was a volume growth of 8,138 units to capture an 89% share.

In the over-350cc category, Royal Enfield recorded sales of 9,004 units, indicating a 7.09% growth year-over-year. While the growth rate in this segment is slightly lower compared to the sub-350cc category, Royal Enfield maintains a significant presence with motorcycles like Himalayan 450, Scram 411, 650 Twins, Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor 650.

Total domestic sales thus improved by 8.94% to 75,038 units in April 2024 from 68,881 units sold in the same month last year. Exports surged significantly on a YoY basis to 6,832 units, a 60.56% growth over 4,255 units shipped in April 2023. Total sales (domestic + exports) thus went up 11.94% YoY to 81,870 units from 73,136 units relating to an 8,734 unit volume growth.

Month on Month Sales Performance

Royal Enfield April 2024 sales were at 81,870 units, marking an 8.36% increase from March 2024. Breaking down the sales numbers, Royal Enfield sold 72,866 units in the sub-350cc category, representing a 9.80% increase compared to March 2024.

In contrast, sales in the over-350cc category saw a slight decline, with Royal Enfield selling 9,004 units, reflecting a 2.00% decrease from March 2024. The domestic market remained the primary focus for Royal Enfield, with sales reaching 75,038 units in April 2024. This represents a substantial 13.62% increase compared to March 2024, underscoring the company’s strong performance in its home market.

On the export front, Royal Enfield witnessed a decline in sales, with exports totalling 6,832 units in April 2024, down by 28.14% from March 2024. While this decline may indicate some challenges in international markets, Royal Enfield continues to explore opportunities for growth and expansion globally.

Upcoming Launches

One of the most anticipated launches this year is the Royal Enfield Classic 350 facelift. It will get feature updates among which will be LED headlamp, LED taillamp, new alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.

There will also be the Classic 650, which is planned for launch this year. Once launched, it will be positioned above the Interceptor 650 and below Super Meteor 650 / Shotgun 650 in the company portfolio. It will receive a telescopic fork in the front, dual springs at the rear and disc brakes at the front and rear along with dual channel ABS.