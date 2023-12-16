Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Nov 2023 – Classic, Bullet, Hunter, Meteor, Himalayan

Royal Enfield has posted YoY growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports while MoM exports ended in the red

Royal Enfield has posted total sales (domestic + exports) of 80,251 units in November 2023. This included 75,137 units sold in domestic markets while 5,114 units had been exported. The company dominated the 350cc space both where its sales in domestic and global markets were concerned while particular growth was also seen in the case of the 650 Twins.

Royal Enfield Domestic Sales November 2023

Sales in domestic markets stood at 75,137 units in the past month, a YoY growth of 14.26 percent from 65,760 units sold in November 2022. It was however, a MoM de-growth of 7.19 percent when compared to 80,958 units sold in October 2023. Classic 350 sales grew by 13.34 percent YoY to 30,264 units, up from 26,702 units sold in November 2022. This was a 3,562 unit volume growth with the Classic 350 commanding a 40.28 percent share on this list. MoM sales however, dipped by 5.12 percent from 31,897 units sold in October 2023.

Up next was Bullet 350 with a 40.94 percent YoY growth to 17,450 units in November 2023 from 12,381 units sold in November 2022. MoM sales also saw positive results with a 22.06 percent growth from 14,296 units sold in October 2023. Share grew from 17.66 percent to 23.22 percent on a MoM basis.

Sales dipped for the Hunter 350 by 9.06 percent YoY and 20.05 percent MoM to 14,176 units while Meteor 350 sales improved by 4.64 percent YoY to 8,051 units from 7,694 units sold in November 2022. MoM sales declined by 20.61 percent when compared to 10,141 units sold in October 2023. Sales of the RE Himalayan dipped 14.47 percent YoY and 38.38 percent MoM to 1,814 units while there were also 1,270 units of the Super Meteor sold last month.

RE 650 Twins have seen increased demand in domestic markets. Sales grew by 65.78 percent YoY to 2,112 units from 1,274 units sold in November 2022. MoM sales also saw a 20.96 percent growth as against 1,746 units sold in October 2023. Royal Enfield’s Shotgun 650 recently made its debut in LA with a possible launch sometime in early 2024.

Royal Enfield Exports November 2023

RE exports on the other hand have seen both YoY and MoM growth to 5,114 units in November 2023 up 2.16 percent and 47.08 percent respectively. There had been 5,006 units and 3,477 units exported in November 2022 and October 2023 respectively. Meteor 350 exports jumped a massive 392.05 percent YoY to 1,732 units in November 2023 from 352 units sold in November 2022. MoM sales grew by 728.71 percent over 209 units shipped in October 2023.

At No. 2 was the Classic 350 which also saw improved demand in global markets by 60.17 percent YoY to 1,339 units from 836 units shipped in November 2022. MoM exports grew by 26.44 percent from 1,059 units exported in October 2023. Exports of the Hunter 350 however, dipped YoY by 57.34 percent to 1,025 units from 2,403 units sold in November 2022 but improved on a MoM basis by 52.99 percent from 670 units shipped in October 2023.

The 650 Twins posted a 21.93 percent YoY and 16.33 percent MoM growth in exports to 456 units while Bullet 350 exports stood at 238 units last month, up 235.21 percent over 71 units sold in October 2023. The Himalayan saw an 81.75 percent decline in exports last month to 190 units from 1,041 units shipped in November 2022 while MoM exports grew massively by 251.85 percent from just 54 units exported in October 2023. Super Meteor sales were at 134 units last month, an 86.89 percent MoM de-growth over 1,022 units sold in October 2022.