Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Globally Debuts In Los Angeles

The same 648cc parallel-twin engine as other RE 650s does duty on Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 globally debuted in LA, developing around 47 hp and 53 Nm

The iconic classic motorcycle maker, Royal Enfield, has taken the wraps off Shotgun 650 in Los Angeles, USA. This is the production version of Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, unlike the Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition launched at Rs. 4.25 lakh (ex-sh), limited to 25 units only. The production version looks very similar to Motoverse Edition, but there are visual differences.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Globally Debuts

Royal Enfield is known for its blank canvas approach for modders and custom bike builders to work on. Modders love Royal Enfields as it is the classic motorcycle of choice for many buyers to begin with. Even with Royal Enfield’s 650cc portfolio, there has been extensive custom bike examples that are exemplary in their own way.

Now, the company has debuted Shotgun 650 in a multitude of custom shades riding in and around Los Angeles. For Royal Enfield, Shotgun 650 is a celebration of self expression. As we all know, West Coast is known for its mod culture and houses some of world’s greatest custom bike builders.

Design of production-spec Shotgun 650 is very close to Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition that was recently sold to 25 lucky Motoverse 2023 attendees. The bike looks very close to original SG650 concept that was showcased earlier. All the motorcycles that featured in Royal Enfield’s short video were single-seat versions.

There are four colour options – Stencil White, Plasma Blue, Green Drill and Sheetmetal Grey. This motorcycle can be transformed into a single-seater, souble-seater and a luggage carrying tourer, with pillion seat popping out with a twist of the key.

What does it pack?

For starters, Shotgun 650 packs the same main frame as Super Meteor 650, but a slightly different sub frame. This is to suit different design characteristics that separate Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650. Where powertrain is concerned, Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 packs the same 648cc parallel twin oil-cooled engine as other RE 650s.

This powertrain is capable of developing 47 hp of peak power and 52 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield is offering a slip and assist clutch as part of package. This powertrain has oodles of torque and power reserves for both enthusiastic as well as relaxed and laid-back riding styles.

Componentry includes USD telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear, single disc brake setup at both ends coupled with dual-channel ABS as standard, a wide handlebar for good leverage, 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels with tubeless tyres among others. Features include a semi-digital instrument cluster, Tripper screen, all LED lighting, Wingman telematics and many more.

As of now, Royal Enfield has not revealed a launch date and final specs are still under wraps. We expect it to launch in early 2024 at a starting price of around Rs. 3.7 lakh (ex-sh) for the base variant.

Words from the manufacturer

Speaking about this motorcycle, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director & CEO of Eicher Motors Ltd., says “The Shotgun 650 is inspired by the work of our custom community and our years of work with them. It is a retro-futuristic interpretation of what a factory custom motorcycle with thoroughbred Royal Enfield DNA would look like. A shape-shifting machine that defies categorization, both in form and in spirit, the Shotgun 650 is something absolutely new and different.

It is super fun to ride with confidence inspiring ride ergonomics and handles well in downtown city streets, through twisties and powers through straight highways. The Shotgun 650 is our attempt to bring niche and newer categories of motorcycles to growing enthusiasts of self-expression”.