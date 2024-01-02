Royal Enfield Sales Dec 2023 – Classic, Bullet, Himalayan, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield sales in the sub-350cc segment dipped both YoY and MoM in December 2023 while bikes in the above 350cc segment has seen outstanding growth

Royal Enfield sales (domestic + exports) in December 2023 dipped to 63,387 units, down 7.33 percent when compared to 68,400 units sold in December 2022. On a MoM basis, it was also a 21.01 percent de-growth over 80,251 units sold in November 2023.

Royal Enfield YoY and MoM Sales

Royal Enfield sales in the sub 350cc segment, that include the Bullet, Electra, Classic, Meteor and Hunter, has seen both a YoY and MoM de-growth. Sales dipped to 55,401 units in the past month from 61,223 units sold in December 2023 relating to a 5,822 unit volume de-growth. Despite falling sales, the sub 350cc segment commanded an 87.40 percent share in the company lineup. MoM sales also fell by 25.41 percent from 74,275 units sold in November 2023 when share percentage had stood at 92.55.

Motorcycles in the above 350cc segment, that include the Himalayan, Super Meteor and 650 Twins, sales grew by 11.27 percent YoY to 7,986 units, up from 7,177 units sold in December 2022. MoM sales also showed off positive results with a 33.63 percent growth from 5,976 units sold in November 2023. This took total domestic sales to 57,291 units in December 2023 from 59,821 units sold in December 2022 relating to a 4.23 percent YoY de-growth. MoM domestic sales also fell by 23.75 percent from 75,137 units sold in November 2023.

RE Exports saw a 28.94 percent YoY degrowth to 6,096 units in the past month from 8,579 units shipped in December 2022 while on a MoM basis, exports grew by 19.20 percent from 5,114 units sold in November 2023.

Royal Enfield YTD Sales

On a year to date basis that includes the period April to December 2023, Royal Enfield sold a total (domestic + exports) of 6,85,059 units. This was an 11.14 percent growth from 6,16,370 units sold in the same period of 2022, relating to a 68,689 unit volume growth.

Taking into account sales of motorcycles of engine capacity upto 350cc, total sales to date grew by 13.20 percent to 6,11,947 units, up from 5,40,589 units sold in April-December 2022 period relating to a 71,358 unit volume growth. In the above 350cc segment, sales dipped 3.52 percent YTD to 73,112 units, down from 75,781 units sold in April-December 2022. This took total sales (350cc) to 6,30,273 units in April-December 2023, up 16.11 percent from 5,42,818 units sold in April-December 2022 period.

Exports undertaken by Royal Enfield on the other hand fell by 25.51 percent on a YTD basis down to 54,786 units from 73,552 units sold in April-December 2022 period. In December 2023, Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 made its globally debut in Los Angeles. The production-spec Shotgun 650 draws a strong resemblance to the Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition that was offered in a limited edition restricted to just 25 units. It borrows its main frame as Super Meteor 650 and its engine specifications from other RE bikes in the 650cc segment.