Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 Spied Alongside Classic 650 – New Details

Royal Enfield is working diligently on its blitzkrieg mission by introducing a plethora of options for enthusiasts. As per plans, RE will be launching an average of 4 new / updated bikes every year till 2027. It will help tackle competition from new rivals as well as increase the brand’s presence in international markets.

While one of the most awaited is the all-new Himalayan 450, Royal Enfield is also working to expand its 350cc and 650cc range. Latest spy shots reveal two new bikes, which are likely to be Shotgun 350 and Classic 650. Spotted without any camouflage, some of the finer details are clearly evident.

Shotgun 350 styling and features

Shotgun 350 utilizes the signature features of Royal Enfield bikes. It includes the round headlamp and rear-view mirrors, curvy fuel tank design, minimal body panelling and wide rear fender. However, there are some unique features that ensure a distinctive identity for the bike. For example, Shotgun 350 has white wall tyres, which add more character to the bike. The one thing that stands out is the Ape Hanger handlebars. The bike has forward-set foot pegs, indicative of its cruising capabilities.

Other key highlights of Shotgun 350 include telescopic front forks, wire-spoke wheels, side-mounted grab rails, split seat design and dual rear shock absorbers. It appears that some of the accessories are also being tested, as the bike can be seen with a side pannier.

In terms of performance, Shotgun 350 will be using the 349cc, air-oil cooled single cylinder engine seen with other 350cc RE bikes. It generates 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

Classic 650 details

Classic 650 borrows the timeless design of its smaller sibling in most parts. It is possible that both wire-spoke and alloy wheel variants could be on offer. While this test mule has wire-spoke wheels, an earlier sighting had revealed dual-tone alloy wheels.

Classic 650 gets some unique features such as LED headlight, as compared to halogen light used with the smaller sibling. Classic 650 has liberal use of chrome, as seen on the headlamp, engine casing and exhaust pipes. The separate rider and pillion seats enhance the bike’s retro feel.

Powering Classic 650 will be the 648cc parallel-twin engine in use with 650 twins and Super Meteor 650. The engine generates 47 hp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

As both bikes appear production ready, launch could take place later this year. It is possible that Royal Enfield may officially unveil its new bikes at upcoming EICMA in November. Shotgun 350 and Classic 650 are expected to be offered at a competitive price point, as has been the case with all other Royal Enfield bikes.

