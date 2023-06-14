Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Bares Its Adventurous Soul – Spied with no Cladding

The new 450cc single-cylinder engine on Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is likely to generate 35 bhp of power and 40 Nm of torque

Ever since the first set of Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 test mules emerged, it has been a sensational piece. There is a lot of anticipation for this motorcycle as it is a step above for Royal Enfield when compared to what it is currently doing with single-cylinder motorcycles. Launch is nearing, given the increasing frequency of test mule sightings.

The recent test mule spy shots from Austria show zero camouflage on it. Most of the body panels and components look like they’re production-ready as well. It still features a generic Black shade, which doesn’t reflect the final finish quality and parameters, though. Royal Enfield seems to be acquiring final data ahead of launch.

Ahead of the Curve: A Leap Forward in Adventure Motorcycles

Unlike Indian test mules with extremely overdone camouflage including plastic corrugated sheets and cardboard as well. Test mules spotted in India look excessive in every sense of the world. For starters, the spy shots from Austria show a few exposed wiring leading to the rear top box where testing equipment is present.

The previous set of test mules from India showed a smaller beak, which might be broken while testing. Test mules crashing while testing is getting quite common too. Also, it featured official accessories like side panniers with pannier mounts and a top box. There were electrical accessories too, like auxiliary lights.

But those could very well be DT horns too, considering the positioning, which will only light up the front wheel. Now that Royal Enfield Himalayan is entering final phases of testing, we can expect it to globally debut by the end of 2023. Probably at 2023 EICMA show.

A radical approach to new-age ADVs

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is moving a notch above where technology is concerned. There are a lot of firsts associated with this motorcycle. For starters, this is the first Royal Enfield single-cylinder motorcycle to feature LED headlights and USD front forks. It is the first RE to feature a liquid-cooled engine. Even the flagship 650 twins feature oil-cooling.

Speaking of the engine, it is a brand new 450cc unit that is likely to be on par with KTM 390 Adventure and upcoming Hero Xpulse 440. Rumour mill suggests a 6-speed gearbox too, which is a first for any RE single-cylinder motorcycle. This new engine is likely to develop 35 bhp of power and 40 Nm of torque. Stroke is likely to be greater than bore to ensure a torquey character.

Componentry includes USD front forks and rear mono-shock suspension with long travel, 21” front and 17” wire-spoke wheels (size not official), disc brakes at both ends, dual channel ABS, dual purpose tubed tyres, a long wheelbase along with high ground clearance, a circular instrument console that will probably have Bluetooth connectivity with navigation and more. Lighting is LED all around and rear tail lights are integrated within rear turn indicators, which is a neat touch.

