RE Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition Launched At Rs. 4.25 Lakh – 25 Units Only

Royal Enfield stated that the Rs. 4.25 lakh (ex-sh) Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition will be delivered to 25 lucky Motoverse attendees in January 2024

For a very long time, Royal Enfield has been working on a slew of 450cc and 650cc motorcycles. The company recently launched Bullet 350 and even launched New Himalayan yesterday at Motoverse event in Vagator, Goa. At the same stage, the company had a surprise showcase. Say Namaste to Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Factory Custom, limited to 25 units.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition

The company lifted the veil off Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition yesterday at Motoverse event held at Vagator, Goa. This motorcycle has been making rounds in the past as test mules. For the first time, Royal Enfield has officially showcased it and revealed what production-spec design will look like when launched.

Royal Enfield is only offering 25 units of this motorcycle for Rs. 4.25 lakh (ex-sh). Before you rush to your nearest dealership to reserve one, only Motoverse attendees can book one. Booking can be done within 25th November midnight. It gets a custom-designed colourway that will never be offered with a series production motorcycle.

Speaking of series production motorcycle, Royal Enfield will launch Shotgun 650 for general consensus in early 2024. Whereas Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition will be delivered to the 25 lucky Motoverse attendees in January 2024. Making them first global owners of Shotgun 650, hence rewarding brand loyalty and strengthening their community. Perks of attending Royal Enfield’s events, eh?

What does this special edition bring to the table?

Main highlights of this Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition are hand-painted body panels, gradient and neon detailing, meticulously crafted aluminium parts, modular single or double seat design, low-slung silhouette, SG650 Concept inspired fuel tank and headlight cowl, 10-spoke alloy wheels, low-rise extra-wide handlebars, classic rear loop, hand-stitched black leather seat, black LED indicators, bar-end mirrors, dual pea-shooter exhausts, extended warranty and RSA as standard.

As per powertrain, Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition and standard Shotgun 650 will feature the same 648cc parallel twin oil-cooled engine that all other RE 650s have. On Shotgun 650, it will sport a different tune to suit the motorcycle’s character. Performance figures will be around the same ballpark as other 650s – 47 bhp and 52 Nm. 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch will be standard too.

Series production-spec Shotgun 650 might miss out on some of the custom aluminium crafted bits and pieces on this Motoverse Edition. Also, standard Shotgun 650 may be slightly toned down from SG650 Concept in terms of design, that this Motoverse Edition embraces so well.

Words from the manufacturer

Speaking about the launch of this new motorcycle, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd., said, “The Shotgun 650 is a drop-dead gorgeous, custom-inspired motorcycle that brings together more than a century of Royal Enfield’s pure motorcycling DNA with the renegade spirit of custom culture. The objective was to build this modular, shape-shifting machine that is almost like a mutant disguised as a motorcycle.

Powered by our award-winning 650-Twin platform, and an absolute delight to ride on straights and the twisties, the Shotgun 650 is our attempt to bring niche and newer categories of motorcycles to growing enthusiasts of self-expression across the world. The Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition is just the start of our journey on this factory custom model; there’s a lot more to come.”

Speaking about the inspiration and the design of the motorcycle, Mark Wells, Chief of Design at Royal Enfield, said, “Designing the Shotgun 650 was an exhilarating journey into the future. After we had shown the SG650 Concept at EICMA in 2021, it gathered huge interest from international custom builders and consumers, so much so that we decided to build it as a production motorcycle. The motorcycle is built by the same team that designed the Concept and is therefore remarkably close to the concept.

It retains the cast aluminium nascelle, chopped fenders, angular bodywork and that confident, aggressive stance. At the heart of this motorcycle is the simplicity of its form and the pure metal composition that is testament to its inspiration – custom culture. The Shotgun 650 offers a perfect canvas for experienced builders as well as for someone who is just starting on their journey of customization.”