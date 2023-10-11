Skoda Kushaq Dual-tone Alloys Replaced With Less Appealing Ones

The 5-spoke pattern alloy wheels design with top-spec Monte Carlo trim remains as is

Skoda Kushaq is sold in five trims – Active, Onyx, Ambition, Style and Monte Carlo. While Active and Onyx trims get steel wheels, Ambition gets a 16-inch alloy wheel unit and 17-inch with Style and Monte Carlo. The striking dual-tone alloy wheel design on Style trim is now replaced with a rather uninspiring unit ahead of festive season. Is it a downgrade?

17-inch DT Skoda Kushaq alloy wheels discontinued

In a surprising turn of events, prospective Skoda Kushaq compact SUV buyers who had booked a Style variant for festive season delivery are currently under a dilemma. The wheel design that Skoda dealerships showed while booking is completely different with what they’re being delivered with.

For context, Skoda offers rather stylish black and chrome 5-spoke pattern 17-inch alloy wheels on Style trim. These wheels uplift the vehicle’s look and bring out an understated aggression which is appealing to look at. According to dealerships, Skoda upgraded Kushaq with this new single-tone alloy wheel design, that looks very uninspiring.

Not only the finish, but the overall design is bland too and many buyers are now approaching other Skoda dealers to see if the vehicle they have, has the older design. Skoda has updated Kushaq’s brochure with new alloy wheel design too. Top-spec Monte Carlo trim’s alloy design is not fettled with.

5 Star crash rated compact SUV

Skoda Kushaq is a part of Skoda Auto & Volkswagen’s India 2.0 Strategy. It is positioned on the new MQB-A0-IN platform. Exteriors of the new Kushaq include a massive front grille with chrome accents. This is flanked by large headlamps with crystalline LED DRLs and fog lamps with cornering.

It also receives a muscular front bumper, faux silver skid plates, a dynamic trunk spoiler, a shark fin antenna and split LED tail lamps towards the rear with a roof-mounted spoiler and roof rails adding to its sporty appeal. Dimensions stand 4,225mm in length, 1,760mm in width, 1,612mm in height and it gets a wheelbase of 2,651mm with ground clearance of 188mm.

Kushaq’s cabin gets grey leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a 2 spoke multi-function steering wheel with knurled scrollers, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Skoda Play Apps and Skoda sound system with 6 high-performance speakers and a subwoofer. It also receives a single-pane electric sunroof, ambient lighting, climate control, Wi-Fi and wireless charging and a boot space of 385L.

Skoda Kushaq’s safety credentials include 5 star GNCAP crash rating, up to 6 airbags, a rear parking camera, auto headlamps with wiper, TPMS and hill start assist. Skoda Kushaq is powered by two engine options. The 1.0L, 3-cylinder TSI petrol engine makes 114 hp power and 175 Nm torque. The more powerful 1.5L, 4-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine is capable of 148 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT, 6-speed TC and a 7-speed DCT.