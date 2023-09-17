Skoda Volkswagen Sales Aug 2023 – Kushaq, Taigun, Slavia, Virtus

Skoda has registered a marginal YoY growth of 2% while Volkswagen has posted a 103% YoY growth in Aug 2023

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary of the esteemed German automotive manufacturing giant Volkswagen Group, has registered sales of about 8,500 cars in Aug 2023. Of these, about 4,400 cars were sold under the Skoda brand while about 4,100 cars were sold by Volkswagen. Let’s take a detailed look at their sales performance last month.

Skoda India sales in August 2023:

In August 2023, Skoda reported a total of 4,307 units sold, marking a modest year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.01% compared to the same month in the previous year. Here is a breakdown of Skoda’s individual model sales for August 2023:

Kushaq compact SUV and Slavia mid-sized sedan continued to be the top sellers from Skoda. Kushaq emerged as the star performer for Skoda, with 2,409 units sold, showcasing an impressive YoY growth of 28.41%. Slavia recorded 1,657 units sold, although it experienced a slight decline of 14.63% compared to August 2022.

Kodiaq, Skoda’s premium SUV, contributed to the brand’s success with 241 units sold, exhibiting a significant YoY growth of 59.60%. Superb and Octavia have been discontinued, resulting in zero sales for both models.

Volkswagen India sales in August 2023:

Volkswagen, a brand under the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited umbrella, also showcased robust sales performance in August 2023. Volkswagen reported a total of 4,174 units sold, signifying an impressive YoY growth of 102.92%. Here’s a detailed look at Volkswagen’s sales performance for August 2023:

Virtus stood out as Volkswagen’s top-performing model, with 2,140 units sold. The Virtus witnessed a remarkable YoY growth of 145.13%, emphasizing its growing popularity among Indian consumers. Taigun, Volkswagen’s SUV offering, recorded 1,943 units sold, showcasing a significant YoY growth of 90.68%. The Taigun continues to be a key player in Volkswagen’s portfolio. Tiguan reported 91 units sold in August 2023, although it experienced a YoY decline of 41.29%.

Month-on-Month (MoM) Comparison:

In addition to the YoY growth, a month-on-month (MoM) comparison reveals that Skoda and Volkswagen maintained their momentum from July 2023. Skoda witnessed a 2.38% increase in sales, while Volkswagen reported a 9.44% MoM growth in August 2023. As the Indian automotive industry evolves, Skoda and Volkswagen remain at the forefront of performance and safety, showcasing their dedication to delivering high-quality vehicles that cater to the diverse preferences of Indian consumers.