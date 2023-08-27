Skoda, VW Sales Breakup July 2023 – Kushaq, Slavia, Taigun, Virtus

Skoda Kushaq continued to rule the company sales charts in July 2023 while for Volkswagen it was the Taigun that commanded most attention

Skoda and Volkswagen positioned at Nos. 10 and 11 respectively on OEM-wise sales charts in July 2023, have both posted MoM growth in sales while Skoda sales dipped on a YoY basis. The Kushaq and Slavia brought in most sales for Skoda while 95 percent of Volkswagen came from the Taigun and Virtus models.

Skoda Auto Sales Breakup July 2023

Skoda sales in July 2023 stood at 4,207 units. This was a 5 percent YoY decline from 4,447 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales improved by 6 percent from 3,966 units sold in June 2023. It was the Kushaq SUV that once again topped sales charts last month with 2,394 units sold, up 16 percent YoY from 2,064 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales also grew by 12 percent from 2,133 units sold in June 2023.

It was Slavia at No. 2 with 1,654 units sold in July 2023, down 13 percent over 1,895 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales improved marginally by 1 percent over 1,639 units sold in June 2023. Even as the Skoda Kodiaq improved by 45 percent YoY to 159 units last month, from 110 units sold in July 2022, it was an 18 percent MoM decline over 194 units sold in June 2023. The Skoda Superb and Octavia had 147 units and 231 units sold in July 2022.

Volkswagen Sales Breakup July 2023

Volkswagen currently commands a 1.1 percent market share, up 0.2 percent from 0.9 percent held in July 2022. Total sales stood at 3,814 units in July 2023, up 31 percent over 2,915 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales also saw a 12 percent growth from 3,394 units sold in June 2022.

It was the VW Taigun that saw the most sales. It was a 36 percent YoY growth to 1,908 units in July 2023 from 1,408 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales also improved by 32 percent from 1,449 units sold in June 2023. At No. 2 was the Virtus with sales at 1,737 units in July 2023. This was a 30 percent YoY growth over 1,338 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales however, dipped 4 percent over 1,812 units sold in June 2023.

There is also the Tiguan in the company lineup that has reported 169 unit sales in July 2023. This was a 36 percent YoY growth over 124 units sold in July 2022 while MoM sales grew by 27 percent from 133 units sold in June 2023.