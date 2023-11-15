Skoda, VW Sales Breakup Oct 2023 – Kushaq, Slavia, Taigun, Virtus

Skoda and Volkswagen have both posted YoY and MoM growth in October 2023 holding on to a steady market share

Skoda Auto India and Volkswagen Group featured at Nos. 9 and 10 respectively on the list of car sales in October 2023. Both these automakers have recorded sales growth on YoY and MoM basis and while market share of Volkswagen continued at 1.0 percent, that of Skoda increased by 0.2 percent to 1.2 percent last month. Here is the sales break up for models under Skoda and Volkswagen in India for October 2023.

Skoda Sales Breakup October 2023

Skoda sales stood at 4,566 units in October 2023, up 35 percent YoY from 3,389 units sold in October 2022. It was also a MoM improvement of 13 percent from 4,032 units sold in September 2023. It was the Kushaq 5 seater SUV that contributed most to company sales last month with 2,447 units sold, up 45 percent from 1,691 units sold in October 2022. It was also a MoM growth of 8 percent from 2,260 units sold in September 2023.

Slavia sales also improved YoY and MoM by 41 percent and 23 percent respectively. Sales of this 5 seater sedan grew to 1,943 units last month from 1,376 units sold in October 2022 while there had been 1,581 units sold in September 2023. Skoda Slavia directly competes with the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and Volkswagen Virtus in its segment.

Improved demand for the Skoda Kodiaq saw a 220 percent YoY growth in sales to 176 units, up from 55 units sold in October 2022 while MoM sales dipped by 8 percent from 191 units sold in September 2023. Earlier, Skoda also had the Superb and Octavia on its portfolio, both have which have since been discontinued.

Volkswagen Sales Breakup October 2023

Volkswagen sales in October 2023 stood at 4,089 units, up 16 percent YoY from 3,510 units sold in October 2022. It was also a 15 percent MoM growth from 3,568 units sold in September 2023. The company has 3 models in its portfolio – Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan.

Despite a YoY de-growth, VW Taigun sales topped the list with 2,219 units sold last month with 2,219 units sold. This was a 6 percent YoY fall from 2,355 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales however, grew by a massive 40 percent from 1,589 units sold in September 2023.

At No. 2 was the VW Virtus with a 65 percent YoY growth to 1,772 units, up from 1,072 units sold in October 2022 while MoM sales dipped marginally over 1,589 units sold in September 2023. VW Tiguan also posted a YoY growth but MoM decline in sales to 98 units relating to an 18 percent growth over 83 units sold in October 2023 but down from 191 units sold in September 2023.