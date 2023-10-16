Skoda, VW Sales Breakup Sep 2023 – Kushaq, Slavia, Taigun, Virtus

Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun featured at No. 6 and 7 on the list of best-selling compact SUVs in September 2023

Sub-4 meter and compact SUVs are gaining in importance among buyers in India. They are being regaled on account of their higher ground clearance, improved cabin space and a more premium stance. In this respect, Skoda and VW both had compact SUVs atop their sales lists in September 2023.

Skoda Sales Breakup September 2023

Skoda sales improved on a YoY basis to 4,032 units in September 2023. This was a 14 percent growth over 3,543 units sold in September 2022. MoM sales dipped by 6 percent from 4,307 units sold in August 2023.

Skoda Kushaq was the best-selling Skoda car in India in Sep 2023 with 2,260 units sold during the said month. This was a 2 percent YoY growth over 2,224 units sold in September 2022. MoM sales however fell by 6 percent from 2,409 units sold in August 2023.

There was also increased demand for the Slavia, sales of which grew by 69 percent to 1,581 units in September 2023 from 937 units sold in September 2022. Earlier this month the company announced launch of Slavia Matte Edition at an attractive festive pricing, Carbon Steel Grey shade and feature upgrades.

Skoda Kodiaq sales improved by 169 percent YoY to 191 units from just 71 units sold in September 2022 though MoM sales dipped by 21 percent when compared to 241 units sold in August 2023. Last week, the company also introduced the new Kodiaq in a new design, feature updates and powered by a hybrid powertrain. Skoda has discontinued both the Superb and Octavia, sales of which had stood at 190 units and 121 units respectively in September 2022.

Taigun tops Volkswagen Sales list in September 2023

Volkswagen sales dipped 13 percent YoY and 15 percent MoM to 3,568 units in September 2023. There were 4,103 units and 4,174 units sold in September 2022 and August 2023 respectively. VW Virtus topped the company sales charts last month. VW Virtus sales dipped both YoY and MoM to 1,791 units in September 2023, down 10 percent as against 1,986 units sold in September 2022. MoM sales fell by 16 percent from 2,140 units sold in August 2023. The Virtus Matte Edition was also launched just ahead of the festive season.

Taigun sales fell to 1,586 units in September 2023 from 1,994 units sold in September 2022. There had also been 1,943 units sold in August 2023 while the Taigun is currently at no. 7 on the top 10 list of compact SUVs sold last month.

VW Tiguan sales have been seeing good demand in recent months. Sales grew at 55 percent YoY to 191 units in September 2023 from 123 units sold in September 2022 while it was also a 110 percent MoM growth over 91 units sold in August 2023.