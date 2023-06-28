Small Electric Car From France Spied In India – MG Comet Rival

Ligier Mygi electric car in its current state of European specifications delivers up to 123 km range

If you are a motorsport enthusiast, you must have heard of the French company Ligier. Especially for association with 24-Hour Le Mans races between 1970 and 1975 and Formula 1 racing between 1976 and 1996. Even though Ligier wanted to make a new sports car for the 50th anniversary, micro electric cars and CVs (Ligier Professional) are all they make right now.

You must be wondering why we’re talking about a French company out of the blue. Reason is that Ligier seems to be willing to launch its most affordable model Mygi in India. Testing has commenced on Indian roads already. This is a 3-door micro electric car like the MG Comet. As of now, MG Comet is one of its kind in India and Ligier seems to have sniffed out an opportunity.

India is currently one of the fastest-growing countries in the world. Automotive market has seen unprecedented growth as well, with more people investing in personal vehicles than ever before. EVs are seeing spectacular growth too in 2W, 3W and 4W segments. As of now, there are 28 electric cars on sale in India.

MG Comet is the smallest and the most affordable among these 28. Prices start from Rs. 7.98 lakh and go till Rs. 9.98 lakh (both prices ex-sh). This pricing is because MG assembles Comet in its Gujarat facility. This route only attracts 15% customs duty as opposed to 60% with CBU models. Also, MG has stressed on localisation too, which is up to 60% with Comet.

Unless Ligier is manufacturing Mygi or even assembling it in India, the price point is likely to be against it. Speaking of the Ligier Mygi electric car, it is currently the most affordable vehicle from the brand in PV space. Prices start from EUR 13,995 and go till EUR 21,695. In today’s currency conversion, it translates to Rs. 12.57 lakh to Rs. 19.49 lakh.

Ligier Mygi electric car is on offer in four different trim levels in Europe. They are G.OOD, I.DEAL, E.PIC and R.EBEL. The first two trims get 63 km of range from a single charge. Base G.OOD offers 13” steel wheels, no audio system, but offers all-four disc brakes. I.DEAL adds 14” alloy wheels and a 1-DIN audio system.

Top two trim levels feature an extended range of 123 km, 15” alloys, 10” touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse camera and a few design additions. Even the extended 123 km range is kind of short, especially when MG Comet offers 230 km of claimed range.

