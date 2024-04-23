Sub 4m Sedan Sales FY24 – DZire vs Aura vs Amaze Vs Tigor

The sub 4m sedan segment was led by the Maruti DZire with sales way above the 1.50 lakh unit mark during the period April 23-March 24

The sub 4m sedan segment is preferred by city dwellers thanks to its extended boot space and added luxury it affords over hatchbacks. On the flip side, there are some SUVs, also in the sub 4m segment, that offer even more cabin comforts and equal amount of boot space though in a higher price bracket. Easier and more affordable option over SUVs, sub 4m sedans currently include the Maruti DZire, Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor. It has seen total sales of 2,82,670 units in FY24 with the DZire contributing most numbers and commanding a 58.20% market share.

Sub 4m Sedan Sales FY24 – Maruti DZire Sees Surging Sales

Maruti Dzire continues to command the sub 4m sedan segment with a month of month surge in sales. It ended FY2024 with 1,64,517 units at an average of 13,710 units per month. A look at the sales table shows off its growth where sales have crossed the 10,000 unit mark each month except in June 2023.

DZire sales ended Q1 FY 23-24 with 30,769 units which improved to 40,568 units in Q2 period and further went up to 44,676 units in Q3 FY23-24. Q4 saw 48,504 units sold to end the H2 period with 93,180 units, up from 71,337 units sold in H1 FY23-24. The 2024 Maruti DZire is currently on test and slated to launch soon after the new Swift.

Hyundai Aura / Xcent sub 4m sedan, available in five variants, namely, E, S, SX, SX Plus and SX (O), accounted for sales of 55,215 units in FY24 at an average of 4,601 units per month to command a 19.53% market share. Its sales stood at 14,699 units in Q1 FY23-24 which fell to 13,306 units in the Q2 period to end H1 FY 23-24 with 28,005 units. Q3 sales dipped further to 11,758 units but made up in Q4 when 15,452 units were sold during the said period.

Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor Sales FY24

The current generation Amaze registered average monthly sales of 3,001 units through the FY24 period. Its total sales stood at 36,017 units to command a 12.74% share in the sub 4m sedan segment. Q1 FY24 sales had stood at 10,123 units which dipped to 9,527 units in the Q2 period and went even lower to 7,943 units in Q3. It made up some sales numbers in the last three months of the fiscal to finish Q4 FY 23-24 with 8,424 unit sales.

Tata Tigor, which currently commands a 3-4 week waiting period, is among budget sedans that offer an 18 km/l mileage. It is also offered in a CNG variant that offers mileage of 26.49 km/kg. It has seen sales of 26,921 units in the FY23-24 period at an average of 2,243 units each month to claim a 9.52% market share.

Sales started off well at the start of the fiscal with 9,190 units sold in Q1 FY23-24 but then dipped to 7,165 units in Q2 period to end H1 FY23-24 with 16,355 units. Sales continued to ebb in the second half of the year to 5,298 units in Q3 and then on to 5,268 units in Q4 to end H2 FY23-24 with 10,566 unit sales. The new Tata Tigor CNG AMT was launched in February 2024 and set to bring in more sales judging by the amount of bookings received.