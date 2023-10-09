New Tata Harrier Brochure Reveals All Details – Variants, Features, Safety

2023 Tata Harrier comes in with a new 360-degree camera and new 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Initially launched in January 2019, the Harrier and Safari have been facing lackluster sales in recent months. Competition from various quarters, specifically from the new Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio N and the MG Hector, Hector Plus in the mid-size SUV segment, has resulted in lower sales for both the Harrier and Safari.

2023 Tata Harrier First in Segment Features

Following the successful launch of the 2023 Tata Nexon and Nexon EV in September 2023, Tata Motors have turned their attention to the Harrier and Safari SUVs. The two facelift versions are set to be officially launched in India in later this month and bookings have been opened from 6th September at Rs 25,000.

Here we talk exclusively of the 2023 Tata Harrier which has now been opened for booking both at company dealerships and via the company’s website at a down payment of Rs 25,000. This is the first mid-life refresh of the Harrier. It will be presented in four trims of Smart, Pure, Adventure and Fearless and receive an updated exterior design and high end interior features along with advanced technology and safety equipment, some of which will be first in segment.

Starting with its exteriors, the new Harrier boasts of a new stretched out front grille, revised lighting with front and rear LED DRLs with ‘Welcome’ and ‘Goodbye’ signature animation, connected end to end LED DRLs in the front and rear and Bi-LED Projector headlamps. The new Harrier also gets all black skid plates and rides on new 19 in alloy wheels.

The interiors have also been revamped with both driver and passenger updates with segment first features. The 5 seater Harrier sports a 26.03 cm Multi-Screen Instrument Cluster with Navigation Display, 10 speaker JBL music system with advanced Harman AudioworX.

It also gets dual zone fully automatic temperature control, touch based central control panel with multi-function, rear door sunshades, 45W fast USB charger, steering wheel with signature illuminated logo, head rests for 2nd row seats, mood light themes and a large sunroof. The 31.24 cm touchscreen infotainment system supports voice commands with Alexa support and Tata Voice Assistant offering 250+ commands in 6 language.

Advanced Safety with ADAS and 6+1 Airbags

Tata Motors has upped the safety equipment on the 2023 Tata Harrier. It now receives 6 airbags as a standard feature while the top spec variant also gets a 7th airbag to protect the driver’s knee. Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System – ADAS, gets 11 functions among which are adaptive cruise control with start stop function – restricted to AT variants only, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision alert, rear collision alert, cross traffic alert and blind spot detection.

It also includes traffic sign recognition, door open alert, lane departure warning, etc. A gesture controlled tailgate, steering mounted paddle shifters and 360 degree surround view system are also offered on the 2023 Tata Harrier. It also receives Connected Vehicle Technology with iRA 2.0, 50+ navigation and safety equipment and OTA updates. Despite all the added safety features, Harrier and Safari remain the only Tata cars which do not have a safety rating.

Tata Harrier continues to be powered by a powerful 2.0 liter Kryotech diesel engine mated to a 6 speed automatic and 6 speed manual transmission. The engine offers 167.6 hp power and 350 Nm torque. It gets terrain response modes of Normal, Rough and Wet along with multi drive modes of Eco, City and Sport. Its E-Shifter for Automatic along with steering mounted paddle shifters ensures better ergonomics and also allows for smoother gear shift operations.