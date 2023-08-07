Super Meteor 650 Spotted With Panniers – New Variant Launch Soon?

New panniers for Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 ensure the classy bagger profile, something that the bike rightfully deserves

When it comes to long hauls, Super Meteor 650 can be one of the best options for optimal comfort. Now, it appears that Royal Enfield is working to further improve the overall experience for Super Meteor 650 users. It will come via some new accessories that include new panniers.

A test mule has been spotted with the new bagger-style panniers. These panniers were seen earlier as well at the 2022 Rider Mania event. Prices were revealed at Rs 13,500. However, the panniers are yet to be included on the company’s Make It Yours (MY) personalization platform. As testing is currently underway, the new panniers for Super Meteor 650 could be launched later this year.

Super Meteor 650 new panniers – details

Cut into a shape that closely resembles a quadrant, the new panniers sit snug with the broad rear fender. The top section closely follows the curvy design of the fender. The bottom section runs parallel to the exhaust, with an adequate gap to avoid the heat coming from the exhaust. The panniers are broader in the middle and they taper towards the end. The rear ends sit around 2-3 inches below the rear turn indicators.

While it may appear that the fender is taking the full weight of the panniers, a user will need to buy additional rails to support the panniers. When the prices of the accessories were revealed, the rails were quoted at Rs 4,500. So, overall cost for the panniers is Rs 18,000. However, it has been several months since the prices were revealed. It is likely that the panniers will have a slightly higher pricing at the time of launch.

As of now, Royal Enfield offers a range of accessories for Super Meteor 650. These include both cosmetic and functional accessories. They are available across various categories such as protection, controls, seats, bodywork, engine and electrical. Luggage and security and maintenance categories are currently blank for Super Meteor 650. One can expect multiple new accessories for the bike in addition to the bagger-style panniers.

New panniers for Super Meteor 650 improve usability, all while enhancing the bike’s touring character. Their aerodynamic shape should ensure the least wind resistance. It will help avoid any wobbly feel that comes with inappropriately placed luggage items. This is especially true when riding at high speeds in windy conditions.

Super Meteor 650 performance

In terms of performance, Super Meteor 650 is equipped with a 648cc parallel twin motor. It generates 47 PS of max power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This engine also does duty on the 650 twins. It is popular for its effortless throttle response, strong low-end acceleration and seamless gear shifts. Other key highlights of the bike include LED headlamp, USD front forks, digi-analogue instrument panel with built-in Tripper navigation and dual-channel ABS.

