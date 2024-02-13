Suzuki 250cc Bikes Recall Feb 2024 – Gixxer 250, SF250, V-Strom SX 250

This is not the first time the Gixxer 250s have been recalled – They had also been recalled back in April 2021 over excessive vibration issue

Currently Suzuki’s flagship mainstream offering, the 250cc lineup includes three distinctly different motorcycles. The street naked is called Gixxer 250, its fully faired counterpart is called Gixxer SF 250 and there is an ADV style offering based on this platform called V-Strom SX 250. All three of these motorcycles have been subjected to a recall.

Suzuki 250cc Bikes Recalled

The Japanese brand is busy with damage control as its 250cc lineup in India has been diagnosed with a few powertrain issues. Especially in its cam area. Since all three of the aforementioned motorcycles use the same 249cc engine, all three have been subjected to a recall.

The issue is that there has been abnormal wear of exhaust cam lobes discovered with certain vehicles. Affected motorcycles might show sudden stalling or generate abnormal noises. Hence the company has issued a recall for Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 and V-Strom SX 250.

Suzuki dealerships across India are currently on the verge of pin-pointing affected motorcycles or their batches. Dealerships will contact affected motorcycle owners for a service appointment at their nearest service centre. Suzuki will replace the parts at no expense on the owner’s tab.

There are many reasons that could have caused this issue. However, Suzuki has not revealed any concrete reasoning regarding what caused this abnormal wear of exhaust cam lobes. Nor did Suzuki reveal sample size affected by this recall, or the number of batches affected.

Suzuki 250cc motorcycles in India

If you discount the recent updates for Gixxer siblings, V-Strom SX 250 is the newest among these three motorcycles. V-Strom Suzuki launched in India is based on the very underrated Gixxer 250 platform. A lot of cycle parts have been shared between the three motorcycles. Especially the Engine and transmission. The engine even makes the same power and torque and also comes with the exact same state of tune.

The 249 cc oil-cooled engine makes 26.5 PS of power and 22.2 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. This powertrain boasts a simpler SOHC setup with Suzuki’s famed oil cooling tech. All three motorcycles get almost similar cycle parts along with dual-channel ABS with no option to switch off ABS on the rear wheel even in V-Strom SX 250. With the February 2023 update, all three bikes also share their instrument clusters with similar features.