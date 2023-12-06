Suzuki Motor Gujarat Celebrates 3 Million Cumulative Production Milestone

The most impressive part of Suzuki Motor Gujarat’s achievement is that the last 1 million units were pushed out of production line in 17 months

It is common knowledge that Maruti Suzuki is the undisputed champion of 4-wheel vehicles in India. The company has multiple manufacturing facilities under its name. One of them is Suzuki Motor Gujarat, which recently achieved a milestone of cumulatively manufacturing 3 million vehicles.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat 3 Million Cumulative Production

There are three plants at Suzuki Motor Gujarat – Plant A, Plant B and Plant C. Plant A commenced operations in February 2017, Plant B in January 2019 and Plant C in April 2021. Suzuki Motor Gujarat caters to both domestic market as well as export markets. With export operations commencing in March 2018.

Located in Hansalpur, Gujarat, Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) currently has 7,50,000 units production capacity annually. As of 1st April 2023, 3,200 employees were working in these plants, producing vehicles like Baleno, Swift, Tour S, Dzire, Fronx and other OEM vehicles.

SMG used to be under the umbrella of Suzuki Motor Company, Japan (SMC). Recently, Maruti Suzuki board of directors greenlighted the acquisition of SMG from SMC. Now, SMG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki.

Production milestones

Suzuki Motor Gujarat has demonstrated some impressive milestones ever since Plant A went operational in February 2017. SMG clocked 3 million units in a matter of 6 years and 11 months. With demand increasing, production increased proportionally.

We can see this pattern with SMG too. The last million units were manufactured in a matter of just 17 months. If we look at the production numbers breakup, SMG reached 1 million milestone in 3 years and 9 months. 2 million milestone came up in 5 years and 7 months. Lastly, 3 million milestone came up in 6 years and 11 months.

Words from the manufacturer

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We are delighted to reach the 3 million cumulative production milestone in Gujarat. This has been possible because of a supportive ecosystem provided for manufacturing activities in the state.

We thank our supplier partners who have invested and collaborated to ramp up production at the facility. I express my gratitude to all the employees of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, whose contribution has been instrumental to achieve this landmark.”

He further added, “With the acquisition of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, we are further enhancing our production flexibility. The production of our battery electric vehicles will also be undertaken at the Gujarat plant and is expected to start in FY 2024-25.

At present, the facility manufactures some of the popular models like Swift, Baleno, Dzire and Fronx. Aligned to the Government’s ‘Make-in-India’ vision, 50 per cent of the vehicles manufactured at SMG in FY 2022-23, were exported to global markets.”