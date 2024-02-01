Tata Altroz Racer Dual Tone, Sunroof, New Features – Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

Tata Altroz Racer Steals the Spotlight at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 – Official launch in a few months

Tata Motors has taken center stage at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 with the grand unveiling of the Altroz Racer Edition, showcasing a perfect blend of race car-inspired design and exhilarating performance. The expo, held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from February 1st to 3rd, has provided a platform for Tata Motors to present its vision for the future of mobility.

Race-Ready Design Features

The Altroz Racer, a performance avatar of the Altroz, boasts a striking appearance with blackened wheels, a black roof, and a black bonnet adorned with white racing stripes. The vibrant bright orange body color adds a touch of sportiness to the overall design. The vehicle was initially showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and is poised to compete with the Hyundai i20 N Line.

One of the key highlights of the Altroz Racer is the speculated use of Tata’s new 1.2 TGDI engine, promising more power and performance than the Altroz i-Turbo currently available in the Indian market. Current Nexon is offered in a choice of 1.2 liter NA petrol, 1.2 liter Turbo petrol, CNG as well as 1.5 liter diesel engine option. Prices currently range from Rs 6.6 lakh to Rs 10.75 lakh, ex-sh.

The new 1.2L TGDi engine is rumoured to generate 125 bhp at 5,000 RPM and an impressive 225 Nm of torque between 1,700 and 3,500 RPM, offering enhanced performance at lower RPMs. It is expected to be paired with Tata’s new 7-speed DCT transmission, providing both manual and automatic options.

Futuristic Features Inside: Infotainment and Connectivity

Tata Motors has also integrated several futuristic features into the Altroz Racer, including a 10.2-inch infotainment screen equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. While it is anticipated to feature a single-pane sunroof, some of the advanced features seen in other Tata models, such as the 2-spoke steering wheel and touch and toggle-style climate control panel, might not make their way into the Altroz Racer.

The debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo reflects Tata Motors’ commitment to innovation and sustainability. The company’s pavilion at stand H14-04 showcases a diverse range of vehicles, including 10 advanced commercial vehicles and 8 green passenger vehicles, highlighting their efforts towards eco-friendly and efficient transportation solutions.

As Tata Motors aims to accelerate the adoption of clean and green mobility, the Altroz Racer, with its race car-inspired design and powerful performance, stands as a testament to the brand’s dedication to pushing boundaries and redefining the future of mobility. The vehicle is expected to launch in 2024, and with a speculated price bracket of Rs. 9.5 lakh to Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom), it is poised to offer stiff competition to its rivals in the segment. Visit the Tata Motors Pavilion at Bharata Mandapam (Pragati Maidan) to witness the future of Indian automotive excellence.