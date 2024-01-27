2024 Tata Altroz Racer Spied With Bigger Touchscreen – Launch Soon

With new tech and altered construction, new-gen Tata engines are set to be more performant and frugal at the same time

Tata Motors is evolving its 1.2L petrol engine and at the same time, is developing a brand new 1.5L petrol engine. These engines are said to make a lot of power, be cleaner in combustion and be more frugal with better thermal efficiency. Tata Altroz Racer is now spotted emission testing with a more powerful tune than Altroz i-Turbo.

Tata Altroz Racer Spotted Emission Testing

An engine is to a car, what a heart is to a human. Tata Motors currently has a 1.2L petrol engine with naturally aspirated and turbocharged configurations and a 2.0L Stellantis-sourced turbo diesel engine. Apart from these, Tata has a slew of engines that do duties on its commercial vehicles.

Automotive enthusiast Satya spotted the new Tata Altroz Racer testing near Pune with emission testing equipment. There are hardly any exterior changes. Even wheels are identical. With Altroz Racer, Tata will offer blackened wheels, a black roof and a black bonnet with white stripes. Quoting esteemed motoring journalist Richard Hammond, ‘only cool cars get a black bonnet’.

Tata Altroz Racer was showcased at 2023 Auto Expo and is poised to rival Hyundai i20 N Line. This vehicle is rumoured to run Tata’s new 1.2 TGDI engine and offers more performance than Altroz i-Turbo currently on sale in India. The new 1.2L TGDi engine could debut with either Curvv or Altroz Racer, slated for launch in 2024.

This new engine could make 125 bhp at 5,000 RPM and 225 Nm of torque between 1,700 and 3,500 RPM. As compared to 120 bhp at 5,500 RPM and 170 Nm between 1,750 and 4,000 RPM with Nexon and Altroz Racer, new engines boast more power and torque at lower RPMs too. Tata’s new 7-speed DCT is likely to be mated to this engine along with a manual.

New engine technology

Tata’s new range of engines is said to be TGDi units (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct Injection). With these new engines, Tata is going full aluminium block, which is lighter and stiffer in its construction. Being a new generation of engines, Tata could use dual cam phasing, unlocking variable valve timing characteristics for variable speeds.

This ensures efficiency at lower revs and more oomph at higher revs. Cylinder heads on these new engines may now house an integrated exhaust manifold and a variable oil pump as well. Turbo is given more love as it now gets water-cooling, something similar to TDI engines ensuring better performance.

New features expected with Altroz Racer

Tata’s new 10.2-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are expected to be offered with Tata Altroz Racer. We don’t expect the new-age 2-spoke steering wheel or the new touch and toggle-style climate control panel or the 10.2-inch instrument cluster with Altroz Racer. Something that newly launched Punch EV offers. A single-pane sunroof will be offered as seen with the Altroz Racer prototype demonstrated at 2023 Auto Expo. We can expect Tata Altroz Racer to undercut Hyundai i20 N Line in pricing. So, a price bracket of Rs. 9.5 lakh to Rs. 12 lakh is likely (ex-sh).