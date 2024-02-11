Tata Car Discounts Feb 2024 – Nexon, Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier

These discounts and benefits are across the Tata Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, Safari and Altroz in February 2024

Tata Motors has had an amazing start to the year 2024. They have reported their highest ever PV monthly sales in Jan 2024. Their stock price is currently trading in the all time high region. With their monthly sales nearing the 55k mark, Tata Motors is hopeful for an even better year ahead in terms of sales. In a bid to kick off February on a high note, Tata Motors has introduced enticing discounts on several of its popular car models, making it an opportune time for potential car buyers.

Tata Car February 2024 – Tiago and Tigor

Tata Tiago MY 2023 variant boasts a cash discount of Rs 60,000 and an exchange offer of Rs 15,000, totalling Rs 75,000 in savings. The Tiago MY 2024 variant follows closely with a Rs 30,000 cash discount and a Rs 10,000 exchange offer, offering a substantial Rs 40,000 in savings.

For those interested in the eco-friendly Tiago CNG models, the MY 2023 version comes with a Rs 60,000 cash discount and a Rs 15,000 exchange offer, presenting a total savings of Rs 75,000. Meanwhile, the Tiago CNG MY 2024 variant includes a Rs 15,000 cash discount and a Rs 10,000 exchange offer, providing customers with Rs 25,000 in savings.

Shifting focus to the Tigor series, the MY 2023 version is available with a Rs 60,000 cash discount and a Rs 15,000 exchange offer, resulting in total savings of Rs 75,000. The Tigor MY 2024 variant offers a Rs 30,000 cash discount and a Rs 10,000 exchange offer, allowing customers to save Rs 40,000.

For those eyeing the Tigor CNG models, the MY 2023 version includes a Rs 60,000 cash discount and a Rs 15,000 exchange offer, providing a total savings of Rs 75,000. The Tigor CNG MY 2024 variant, on the other hand, offers a Rs 20,000 cash discount and a Rs 10,000 exchange offer, resulting in Rs 30,000 in savings.

Tata SUV Discounts Feb 2024

Moving on to the Tata SUVs, the Nexon Pre Facelift Petrol MT version comes with a Rs 40,000 cash discount and a Rs 20,000 exchange offer, totaling Rs 60,000 in savings. Pre Facelift Nexon Petrol AMT variant offers a Rs 20,000 cash discount and a Rs 20,000 exchange offer, providing customers with Rs 40,000 in savings. Tata is also offering discounts on Nexon EV range, more details here.

Safari Pre Facelift and Harrier Pre Facelift models are now available with a cash discount of Rs 75,000 and an exchange offer of Rs 50,000, resulting in total savings of Rs 1,25,000 for eager customers. No offer is being extended to the Tata Punch, which has now become the best-selling Tata SUV, beating Nexon in Jan 2024 sales.

Tata Altroz Discount Feb 2024

For those interested in the Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz MY 2023 version comes with a Rs 35,000 cash discount and a Rs 10,000 exchange offer, resulting in total savings of Rs 45,000. The Altroz MY 2024 variant offers a Rs 15,000 cash discount and a Rs 10,000 exchange offer, presenting customers with Rs 25,000 in savings.

These discounts are available for a limited variant, depending on stock availability at the dealership. Head to your nearest Tata Motors dealership today to take advantage of these exclusive discounts and drive home a Tata car at an unbeatable price.