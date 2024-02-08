Tata Nexon EV Discounts Up To Rs 2.8 L (MY2023) – Offers On New Version As Well

Tata’s discount for Nexon EV comes at a time when rivals like Mahindra and MG Motor have also reduced prices of their EVs

Towards the end of the financial year, it’s common to see OEMs announce discounts and offers to clear unsold stock. Just a few days back, MG Motor had announced price cuts across the range. Tata appears to be working on the same lines, as discount offers have been announced for both pre-facelift and facelift Nexon EV. The discount offers are applicable only on the MY2023 Nexon EV model.

MY2023 Nexon EV pre-facelift – Rs 2.80 lakh cheaper

Nexon EV facelift has a sportier profile and an extended equipment list in comparison to the pre-facelift model. However, with a discount of up to Rs 2.80 lakh, the pre-facelift Nexon EV seems like an attractive deal. The discount offer is applicable on the unsold stock of MY2023 pre-facelift models. The pre-facelift Nexon EV has Prime and Max trims.

Based on stock available, Nexon EV Prime is available with total benefits worth Rs 1.90 lakh to Rs 2.30 lakh. Folks buying the top-spec Nexon EV Max variant are eligible for a discount of Rs 2.80 lakh. This is Rs 20k more than the discount offer announced for Nexon EV in December 2023.

MY2023 Nexon EV pre-facelift Prime variant is equipped with a 30.2 kWh battery pack. It supplies power to a 129 hp electric motor. ARAI certified range is 312 km. In comparison, the MY2023 Nexon EV pre-facelift Max variant has a larger 40.5 kWh battery pack. It is linked to a 143 hp electric motor. ARAI certified range is 437 km.

MY2023 Nexon EV facelift – Rs 1 lakh cheaper

Discounts and benefits worth Rs 50,000 are available with Fearless MR, Empowered + LR and Empowered MR variants of MY2023 Nexon EV facelift. Customers choosing the Fearless + MR, Fearless +S MR and Fearless + LR variants are eligible for discounts and benefits worth Rs 65,000. A discount of Rs 85,000 is applicable on the Fearless LR variant. The top-spec Fearless + S LR variant of MY2023 Nexon EV facelift is available with discounts and benefits worth up to Rs 1 lakh.

Tata Nexon EV facelift model is available in Medium Range (MR) and Long Range (LR) variants. Nexon EV MR has a 30.2 kWh battery that connects to an electric motor generating 129 hp and 215 Nm. ARAI certified range is 325 km. Nexon EV LR variant has a 40.5 kWh battery, connected to an electric motor that makes 145 hp and 215 Nm. ARAI certified range is 465 km. A 7.2 kW AC charger is offered as standard with both MR and LR variants of Nexon EV. Refuelling from 10% to 100% takes 4.3 hours for the MR variant and around 6 hours for LR variant.

As of now, Nexon EV primarily rivals the Mahindra XUV400. The latter is available with discounts of up to Rs 4.40 lakh. XUV400 prices start at Rs 15.49 lakh. In comparison, Nexon EV is available at a starting price of Rs 14.74 lakh.