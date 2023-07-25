Tata Car Discounts, Benefits Up To Rs 80k – Tiago, Nexon, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors has announced exciting discount and befits on their entire range of PVs

Tata Motors is ushering in the festive season with a host of exciting consumer offers for its passenger vehicle lineup in anticipation of the auspicious Onam festival. Recognizing Kerala as one of its best performing markets, the company is delighted to extend generous consumer benefits of up to INR 80,000 on both their Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicle (EV) range of cars and SUVs.

This move aims to celebrate the Onam festivities while providing customers with compelling incentives to make their dream car a reality. As part of the festive campaign, Tata Motors is going the extra mile to enhance the joy of buying for its valued customers. Along with the substantial benefits, the company is also offering a unique “scratch and win” opportunity that guarantees attractive gifts to lucky buyers. This delightful surprise adds an extra layer of excitement to the car-buying experience during the festive season.

Tata Car Discounts Onam 2023

In addition to the discount offers and assured gifts, Tata Motors is prioritizing deliveries for customers who choose to celebrate Onam by bringing home their favourite Tata car or SUV. The company understands the significance of Onam and aims to ensure that customers receive their vehicles promptly to mark the festivities with joy and pride.

To further simplify the purchasing process, Tata Motors has partnered with top Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), private banks, and regional financiers. These collaborations enable customers to avail themselves of highly attractive finance options, including 100% on-road funding. Additionally, Tata Motors is introducing an “EMI holiday” scheme, allowing buyers to “Buy Now and Pay Later,” making it even more convenient for customers to own their desired Tata vehicle.

The festive offers are applicable across Tata Motors’ extensive lineup, covering a wide range of models, from the compact and feature-rich Tiago and Tigor to the eco-friendly Nexon EV and the powerful Harrier and Safari SUVs.

Prospective buyers in Kerala can visit their nearest Tata Motors dealership to explore these limited-time offers, experience the latest models, and take advantage of the special finance options. Tata Motors’ commitment to customer satisfaction and its celebration of the Onam festival with these exciting offers demonstrate the brand’s dedication to making mobility solutions accessible and delightful for customers across India.

1. Tiago: The Tiago is a popular hatchback known for its stylish design and reliable performance. Tata is offering benefits of up to INR 50,000 on the Tiago, which could include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, or other promotional offers.

2. Tigor: The Tigor, a subcompact sedan, also comes with benefits of up to INR 50,000. Like the Tiago, these benefits aim to make the Tigor an attractive option for customers seeking a feature-packed sedan at a more affordable price.

3. Tigor EV: For those interested in eco-friendly electric vehicles, Tata offers the Tigor EV with benefits of up to INR 80,000. This could be a significant incentive for customers looking to switch to electric mobility.

4. Altroz: Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz, is renowned for its safety features and modern design. Tata is providing benefits of up to INR 40,000 on the Altroz, making it a compelling choice in its segment.

5. Punch: As a new entrant in the subcompact SUV segment, the Punch comes with benefits of up to INR 25,000. This offering may attract customers looking for a compact, feature-rich SUV.

6. Nexon: Tata’s popular compact SUV, the Nexon, is available in both petrol and diesel variants. Customers can avail benefits of INR 24,000 on the petrol model and INR 35,000 on the diesel model, respectively.

7. Nexon EV: Tata offers two variants of the Nexon EV – the Prime and the MAX. The Prime comes with benefits of up to INR 56,000, while the MAX variant offers benefits of up to INR 61,000, including extended warranty. These offers are likely to appeal to environmentally-conscious buyers interested in electric vehicles.

8. Harrier: The Harrier, a stylish and capable mid-size SUV, comes with benefits of up to INR 70,000. These benefits could make the Harrier even more attractive to SUV enthusiasts.

9. Safari: As a flagship seven-seater SUV, the Safari shares its platform with the Harrier. Tata is offering benefits of up to INR 70,000 on the Safari, making it an enticing option for larger families or those seeking a spacious and feature-packed SUV.