Tata Punch Sunroof Confirmed, CNG Details Leak, – Exter Effect

Tata Punch will soon come with sunroof as well as CNG option – Hyundai Exter effect

Indian automakers have created a new SUV segment beneath the sub 4m SUV space. This is the segment where Tata Punch enjoys unprecedented domination. Punch is an important vehicle with 11K units sold last month, it is the 8th highest-seller in the country.

Citroen and Hyundai are trying to steal Punch’s thunder. Hyundai Exter has a better chance at it as it offers a feature-packed experience and novelty of a sunroof and CNG powertrain. Now Tata is preparing to fortify Punch’s lion’s share in its segment by launching Punch CNG and sunroof along with it. Let’s take a look.

Tata Punch CNG Variants Detailed

For a long time, Tata Motors has implemented a strategy of offering sunroof and CNG with its vehicles when need arises. This strategy has worked wonders for the brand and has translated into an increase in sales numbers too. If we take the Altroz as an example, the launch of variants equipped with CNG and sunroof has worked wonders as the car sold 7,250 units last month.

Punch CNG variants are now ready for billing from the plant, reveals Motor Arena. Tata Motors is implementing a twin cylinder layout like in Altroz. This layout offers uncompromised appeal in the luggage-carrying space and looks tidier when compared to a single-cylinder layout.

The same 1.2L NA 3-cylinder engine will do duties, equipped with a CNG kit. Similar setup is in Altroz as well. With petrol fuel, this engine will develop 87 bhp of power and 115 Nm of torque. With CNG, it develops 72 bhp of power and 102 Nm of torque. A sole 5-speed manual gearbox will do the duty.

Open sunroof, open sales

As per the leaked info, Tata will be offering CNG option with almost all variants. Except for Pure Rhythm trim, Pure, Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Accomplished and Accomplished Dazzle. Similar pattern is observed with Altroz top-spec trim. Tata is not offering CNG with Punch Camo Edition.

For people who fancy a sunroof, Tata is offering it with Accomplish Dazzle trim and above. Yes, both petrol only and petrol+CNG bi-fuel variants will get a sunroof with all variants above Accomplished Dazzle. As of now, Hyundai Exter is the only one that offers a sunroof. Tata’s variant rejig strategies will challenge it from a better position.

With Altroz, Tata Motors is charging Rs. 1,03,000 for dual-cylinder CNG tech, which is a good price when considering it has almost double of all basic parts of a single-cylinder CNG pack. Also, Tata charges Rs. 45,000 for sunroof as seen with Altroz (all prices ex-sh). These prices should hold good with Punch as well. Launch of Punch CNG and Punch sunroof options are expected in the coming days.