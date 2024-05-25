Tata Curvv And Nexon CNG Spied Together – Size Diff, Features Revealed

When launched, Tata Curvv lock horns with Creta, Seltos, Elevate, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Kushaq, Taigun, Astor, C3 Aircross and upcoming Basalt

If you list down India’s most anticipated car launches in 2024, Tata Curvv is pretty much up there at the top. Owing to its stylish coupe proposition, it has garnered a lot of interest among enthusiasts. Recently, Tata Curvv test mules were spotted alongside Tata Nexon i-CNG, showing size differences and many similarities. Let’s take a look.

Tata Curvv And Nexon CNG Spied Together

Curvv is a coupe-style SUV that is likely to make a lot of heads turn. It looks like a proper European car and in the sea (9 vehicles) of boxy compact SUVs, it does stand out and radiates a lot of character. Definitely an expression of individual character. It is based on the Nexon and when standing side by side, it shows.

Tata Motors showcased an almost production-spec version of Curvv at 2024 Bharat Mobility Show. Curvv is likely to measure 4,308 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width, 1,630 mm in height and have a 2,560 mm long wheelbase along with a 422L boot space. Which is 313 mm longer, 6 mm wider, 10 mm taller and has a 62 mm longer wheelbase.

The extra size shows when Curvv and Nexon are standing side by side. Especially at the rear where the coupe roofline is. We can see more muscular profiling on Curvv’s doors along with the new flush-mounted door handles. Said Nexon test mules are of i-CNG variant, also showcased at 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo.

Interestingly, this particular Curvv test mule doesn’t seem to have a regular panoramic sunroof. Similar to fixed glass roof on Curvv EV concept and Curvv ICE patent images. However, the ICE Curvv showcased at 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo had a dual-pane openable sunroof. Maybe Tata is offering an option to choose between a fixed glass roof or a conventional sunroof.

The Nexon i-CNG test mule in the spy shots will pack a twin cylinder CNG kit that Tata has pioneered. It is unmatched in the Indian CNG car segment offering an appealing CNG setup with a flat and usable boot. Features like CNG start, seamless switch and other features are notable too. Nexon i-CNG will be the first Turbo Petrol CNG combo in India.

Nexon-like interiors with Harrier-like elements

On the inside, Curvv will share its dashboard and overall interior layout and door trims with Nexon. However, it borrows quite a bit from more premium vehicles like Harrier and Safari. For example, the larger 12.3-inch touchscreen, chunkier 4-spoke steering wheel, electronic parking brake and other attributes. Dual Zone climate control and a HUD are expected features too.

Where powertrains are concerned, Curvv will launch with EV and Diesel fuel options first and petrol option is likely to follow soon. We hope Curvv EV gets a single-motor RWD and dual-motor AWD setup. 1.5L Diesel engine is the same as Nexon (113 bhp and 260 Nm) and Nexon’s petrol engine in Curvv, will get a more powerful tune (125 bhp and 225 Nm).