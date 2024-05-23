3 New Tata Cars Launch Soon – Altroz Racer, Nexon CNG, Curvv

While Curvv will be Tata’s first coupe SUV, Nexon CNG and Altroz Racer will focus on savings and performance, respectively

FY24 saw Maruti Suzuki on top with 40.66% market share. Next was Hyundai (14.22%), followed by Tata Motors (13.63%), Mahindra (10.75%) and Kia (5.71%). With a close contest for the second spot, Tata is looking to add more options for customers.

1. Tata Altroz Racer

Spotted on road tests, Altroz Racer will be launched soon. In addition to its sportier profile, users will also benefit from improved performance. Altroz Racer will be using the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine from Nexon. Power output is 120 PS and 170 Nm. That’s a gain of 10 PS and 30 Nm over the standard Altroz. Tata Altroz Racer will get a 6-speed manual transmission.

Tata Altroz Racer will get premium features such as ventilated front seats, a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, a 360° camera, ESC, voice assisted sunroof and a head-up display. Primary rival will be Hyundai i20 N Line. The hatch has a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit that churns out 120 PS and 172 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

2. Tata Nexon iCNG

While CNG variants are quite commonplace, Tata Nexon iCNG is going to create history. It will be the first factory-produced CNG car in India to be offered with a turbo petrol engine. Earlier, Tata had created another milestone by introducing CNG automatic variants of Tiago and Tigor.

Talking about Nexon iCNG, the SUV will be using the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine. This is the same as used with the standard Nexon. Transmission choices for Nexon CNG will include manual and AMT. CNG variants of Nexon will be around Rs 1 lakh costlier in comparison to the respective petrol model.

3. Tata Curvv

It is expected that Tata Curvv will debut around the festive season. The launch has been delayed by a few months. Curvv is special, as it will be Tata’s first coupe SUV. There are a lot of expectations, as Curvv will be Tata’s dedicated offering in the compact SUV segment. Both ICE and EV variants of Curvv will be available. The EV model will be launched first, whereas the ICE model is expected by late 2024 or early 2025.

ICE Curvv will take on popular brands such as Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota HyRyder, Honda Elevate, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. Curvv EV model is better placed, as it will be launched before Creta EV, Maruti eVX and Toyota’s version of eVX. Curvv EV will be underpinned by Tata’s Gen 2 Acti.ev architecture. It is expected to have a range of around 450-500 km.

ICE Curvv will be using Tata’s new 125hp, 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. Both manual and automatic transmission options will be available. Curvv diesel variant will borrow the 1.5-litre diesel engine from Nexon. It will come with 6-speed manual and AMT gearboxes. At a later date, Curvv will also be getting a CNG option. A comprehensive range of features are expected for Curvv including ADAS.