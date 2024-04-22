Tata Curvv High Ground Clearance, Interiors Revealed – New Spy Shots

Tata Curvv ICE variant will be launched by end-2024, prior to which Curvv EV will mark its entry by Q2 2024-25

Tata Motors is gearing up for the launch of its highly anticipated Curvv, the latest addition to its automotive lineup. Set to offer both electric and traditional engine options, the Curvv is poised to make its mark in the automotive market. The ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) variant of the Tata Curvv is scheduled for release by the end of 2024, with the Curvv EV slated to debut in the second quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Tata Curvv Latest Spy Shots

Leaked spy shots have surfaced online, providing enthusiasts with a sneak peek into the exteriors and interiors of the upcoming Tata SUV. The Tata Curvv represents the company’s foray into the compact SUV segment. Curvv draws inspiration from Tata’s successful models such as the Nexon, Punch, Harrier, and Safari. The Curvv EV contributes to Tata’s expanding electric vehicle portfolio, joining the ranks of the Tigor, Tiago, Altroz, and Nexon EVs, along with the recently launched Punch EV.

The exterior design of the Curvv showcases connected LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) borrowed from the Nexon EV, complemented by elements such as the grille, air dam, and headlamp housing reminiscent of the Harrier and Safari. Sporting a coupe-style roofline, robust wheel arches, flush door handles, and piano black cladding, the Curvv rides on striking 18-inch alloy wheels.

Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiasts Nandeesh, Sagar and Ashwin. These give us a real world view of the road presence, as well as the high ground clearance of the Tata Curvv. In one of the spy shots, we can notice the Tata Curvv standing next to Toyota Innova, which gives us a good idea about its overall height.

Inside, the five-seater compact SUV boasts a spacious cabin with a generous boot space of 422 liters. The multi-layered dashboard features dual-screen units for infotainment and digital information display, complemented by a two-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, automatic climate controls, powered ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors), push-button start, and a wireless smartphone charging pad.

Safety features include a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, blind spot monitor, tyre pressure monitor, and a comprehensive six-airbag system, with additional Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to enhance driving safety. Tata Motors aims to get a 5 star safety rating for the Curvv.

Power, Performance, and Transmission Options

The Curvv EV, set to debut first, will be available in single and dual motor configurations, offering both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options. With an expected range of 400-500 kilometers on a single charge, the Curvv EV promises impressive performance.

The ICE variant of the Tata Curvv will be powered by a 1.2-liter direct injection turbocharged petrol engine delivering 123 horsepower and 225 Nm of torque, paired with manual and automatic transmission options. Additionally, a 1.5-liter four-cylinder diesel engine producing 113 horsepower and 260 Nm of torque will be offered with a six-speed automatic transmission. Tata Motors also plans to introduce a CNG variant to the lineup in the future.

Price and Competition

The Curvv EV is expected to be priced in the Rs 20 lakh range, while the ICE variant is anticipated to start from Rs 10-11 lakh onwards. In terms of competition, the Curvv EV will rival models such as the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV, with upcoming competition from the Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti Suzuki eVX. The Curvv ICE trim will compete with popular models including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder.