Maruti EVX Parked On Roadside, Next To Venue – Interiors, Exteriors Walkaround

When launched, Maruti Suzuki eVX SUV will rival MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400 and upcoming Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta EV and Mahindra BE.05

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has a massive portfolio of petrol and petrol+CNG vehicles. What it currently lacks is a BEV. The company is poised to unveil its first-ever electric car in the form of eVX SUV. Recently, Maruti Suzuki eVX has been papped in a detailed walkaround video, revealing its interiors for the first time.

Maruti EVX Parked On Roadside

eVX will be Suzuki’s first-ever BEV. By the looks of it, eVX might make its world debut at 2025 Auto Expo and India could be the first market to witness a launch. A lot is riding on Maruti Suzuki eVX’s shoulders and it needs to be an extravaganza as it is the first of its kind for the brand.

We’re happy to report that eVX packs a lot of sauce and is likely to leave a lasting impression on the automotive industry. A recent walkaround video by Manish Kaushik Shorts reveals most of the interior details of eVX electric SUV. We can see a new twin-spoke steering wheel with almost perfect 9 and 3 positions.

Steering controls get a glossy finish. These controls are unlabelled on this test mule, but there is a probability that these might be touch-sensitive and labels are backlit. Flat bottom effect for the steering looks very modern and sophisticated. Dashboard is clad with a cloth. However, we can see a free-standing infotainment screen that could be 10-inch+ in size.

Two central AC vents are vertically arranged and spaced out, lending a sense of width. Centre console area is stuffed with testing equipment. There is a floating centre console on eVX like on a European car. Hyundai Kona has something similar too. Centre console is clad with camouflage, but we did spot a rotary dial, maybe a gear selector, and an electronic parking brake.

Based on YY8 skateboard, a derivative of born electric 27PL platform from Toyota, there is no need for a traditional transmission tunnel, allowing OEMs to explore their creative ideas. Seats look very hugging with massive side bolsters, like that of a Euro car. We can see a single-pane sunroof along with rear AC vents shared with Grand Vitara.

Exterior highlights and powertrain

We have covered exterior highlights before and there were no new features spotted on this test mule. Refreshing your memory, Maruti Suzuki eVX gets projector headlights, striking alloy wheels, all-four disc brakes, rear washer and wiper, a large roof spoiler, rear door handles on C-Pillar, a shark fin antenna, camera on ORVMs, front camera, radar module for ADAS, charging port on front left fender and more. Dashcam might be aftermarket.

Where powertrain is concerned, we can expect a single-motor front wheel drive layout as standard and a dual-motor all-wheel drive layout as an option. Battery size could be a 45 kWh and 60 kWh units promising a range of up to 550 km.