Tata Electric Double Decker Bus Patent – India

Switch already supplies double-decker electric buses for BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) – Now Tata Motors Joins the Electric Bus Race

Double decker buses have proved to be one of the smartest mobility solutions as they take almost twice the passengers that their single-deck counterparts can seat. In a number of cases our single-deck buses are already hauling almost twice the passengers as compared to their official seating capacity.

There is a novelty factor in a double-decker bus and will prove to be quite an attraction as well. Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer is betting on this genre too and has patented its design in India. Let’s take a look.

Double Decker: The New Face of Urban Mobility

We recently saw Switch EiV22 electric double-decker bus that BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) procured. The name is Switch EiV22 and it pays tribute to iconic red double-decker ICE buses of Mumbai. For India, Switch didn’t just import an electric double-decker bus from UK and call it a day.

Instead, Switch transformed a 9m single-deck bus into a double-decker with extensive re-engineering of chassis, suspension and body. It is highly likely that Tata Motors will take a similar approach with its first double-decker electric bus.

To have a baseline, Tata Motors already has multiple 9m and 12m electric buses in its Indian lineup. These buses are available within Ultra, Urban and Starbus range of Tata Buses. These lineups further have AC and non AC variants along with low floor options. Tata offers both 400mm low floor height variants and 900mm floor height variants as well.

A couple of years ago, Tata made headlines suggesting development of quad axle buses for ultimate comfort. But the patent image shows only two axles. The patent image doesn’t look like a 12m bus. So, a 9m length bus with a double-decker layout is highly likely. The colour is red, which is a nice touch.

What to Expect: Double the Space, Smart Design, Smarter Commute

A wheelbase of 4,920mm, a floor height of 900 mm, and overall width of 2,340mm is highly possible. Switch EiV22 is a 9m bus with 900mm floor height as well. So, this is likely to be a sweet spot for India and what Indian bus manufacturers seem to be aiming at. Powertrain options will probably be similar to Tata Ultra electric buses too.

We’re talking about 245 kW peak power (329 bhp) and 145 kW (194 bhp) continuous power along with 3000 Nm peak torque and 1145 Nm continuous torque from its motor/generator. A large 124 kWh battery with 150 km of range and 75 km/h top speed like its Ultra 9m electric bus is probable.

Tata’s 12m Starbus lineup offers 250 kWh battery with 200 km of range. Tata Electric double decker bus batteries will be scalable and Tata will offer bespoke solutions depending on orders. Export potential is high too.