Tata Magic Worked Its Magic On 4 Lakh Customers – New CNG Bi-Fuel Variant

The new Tata Magic CNG Bi-Fuel variant is a fitting rival to Maruti Suzuki Eeco and is also sold in both petrol and petrol+CNG variants

India’s highest-selling commercial vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors, has taken significant strides by launching the CNG Bi-Fuel variant of its Magic van. The launch commemorates the 4 lakh happy customers milestone for Tata Magic since its inception. This makes last-mile transportation more economical and eco-friendly.

Tata Magic Worked Its Magic On 4 Lakh Customers

Indian automotive market is currently the land of opportunities and many OEMs are at it to strike good opportunities. In the commercial vehicle space, it is Tata Motors that leads this segment. However, most of the company’s volumes come from the larger heavy commercial vehicles.

The company is taking significant strides to offer a more robust portfolio and the latest addition is to India’s van segment. Here, Tata offers Magic that recently crossed 4 lakh customers milestone. This is a compact-sized van that is capable of accommodating up to a total of ten passengers.

Being on sale for more than a decade, Tata Magic is known for its reliability, efficiency and affordability in last-mile transportation industry. Owing to these qualities, Tata Magic has been among the most ideal choice for both commuters and fleet operators alike. Notable attributes of Tata Magic are sleek design, reasonable safety and decent passenger comfort.

These qualities have been pivotal for the brand and speak about its continued success over a very long time. Over the years, Tata Motors has added an Eco switch, a gearshift advisor and increased driver ergonomics. Making Tata Magic perfectly suited for student and staff transportation, and last-mile mobility.

New CNG Bi-Fuel Variant

In a bid to lower running costs for new Magic owners, Tata Motors launched CNG Bi-Fuel variant that is powered by a 694cc engine. Buyers can choose between 60L CNG and petrol fuel from a 5L tank. Company promises a cumulative range of ~380 kilometres on a single fill. Further adding value, Magic gets 2-year or 72,000 km warranty as well.

Tata Motors Fleet Edge service provides analytics to ensure better fuel efficiency, lower operating costs, high vehicle uptime and real-time tracking. Sampoorna Seva 2.0 promises vehicle lifecycle management services too. These include fleet management solutions, annual maintenance contracts and roadside assistance amongst others.

Statement from Tata Motors

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Anand S, Vice President & Head – Passenger Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles said, “We are elated to achieve the milestone of 4 lakh happy customers for the versatile Magic brand. Celebrating 4 lakh journeys of trust, efficiency and comfort, the Magic continues to be the heartbeat of India’s bustling mass mobility.

To commemorate this milestone, we are happy to introduce the first-in-its-segment Magic Bi-Fuel that couples the benefits of CNG with an extended range of petrol. The new variant is engineered to address the evolving transportation needs and further improve the profitability and convenience for our customers. We are thankful for the support and loyalty of our customers and we remain dedicated to continue providing superior mobility solutions.”