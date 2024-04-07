Tata Sales Breakup March 2024 – Punch, Nexon, Tiago, Altroz, Harrier, Safari, Tigor

Punch was not only the No 1 selling Tata car in March 2024, it was also the No 1 selling car of India last month

Tata Motors was the No. 3 best-selling automaker in March 2024. They have recorded a 14 percent YoY growth in sales in March 2024 to 50,105 units, up from 44,047 units sold in March 2023. It was the company’s extensive options along with its electric vehicle lineup that aided in these sales. MoM sales however, dipped marginally by 2% from 51,270 units sold in February 2024.

Tata Sales Breakup March 2024

Tata Punch was not only the best-selling car in the Tata portfolio in the past month, but it was the best-selling car in India, scaling over the Hyundai Creta and Maruti WagonR by significant numbers. Apart from the Punch, Tata also had the Tiago and Altroz on the top 25 list of cars sold in March 2024.

Punch has seen a YoY growth of 61 percent but a 5 percent MoM decline in sales to 17,547 units. There had been 10,894 units and 18,438 units sold in March 2023 and February 2024 respectively. In February 2024, Tata Motors added new variants to the Punch while some were discontinued. Earlier this year, Tata launched the all-new Punch EV competitively priced between Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 14.49 lakh (ex.sh).

At No. 2 was Tata Nexon with a YoY and MoM decline in sales to 14,058 units in March 2024. Sales had stood at 14,769 units in March 2023 while in February 2024 the company had sold 14,395 units. Tata Tiago has seen a total of 6,381 units sold last month. This was down 13 percent YoY and 8 percent MoM.

Huge demand was seen for the Tata Altroz in March 2024 with sales up to 5,985 units, a 55 percent YoY growth from 3,862 units sold in March 2023. MoM sales also escalated 31 percent from 4,568 units sold in February 2024. What attracts buyers to the Tata Altroz premium hatchback is the fact that it has scored a 5 Star crash rating. It is also among the most affordable vehicles to boast of a sunroof while it is the only hatchback in the country to have petrol, diesel and CNG option. It rivals the Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20 in its segment.

Tata Safari, Harrier and Tigor

Sales of the Tata Safari saw a YoY growth but MoM declined to 2,063 units. There had been 1,890 units and 2,648 units sold in March 2023 and February 2024 respectively. Tata Safari was introduced alongside the Harrier facelift in October 2023. It is presented in multiple variants and is priced from Rs 16.19-29.34 lakh (ex.sh).

It was followed by the Harrier which has seen a flat 20 percent YoY and MoM decline in sales to 2,054 units while sales of the Tigor also dipped 25 percent YoY to 2,017 units from 2,705 units sold in March 2023. MoM sales however improved by 18 percent over 1,712 units sold in February 2024.

The impressive performance of electric variants further solidifies Tata Motors’ commitment to sustainability and innovation in the automotive sector. With the Punch and Nexon models leading the charge, Tata Motors continues to make strides in shaping the future of mobility. Sales are set to be boosted this month as the company is offering hefty discounts across portfolio which extends upto Rs 1.25 lakh depending on model selected.