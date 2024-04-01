Tata Motors Benchmarking Peugeot 3008 SUV? Spied Testing With Harrier, Safari

While Peugeot 2008 has been spotted in India a couple of times, this is the first time a Peugeot 3008 is spotted in the country

For the first time ever, Peugeot 3008 SUV was spotted in India donning red number plates. We have seen Peugeot 2008 in India a couple of times. We can see a dash of camouflage on the SUV’s logo at the front and back, to conceal its identity. But Peugeot’s iconic design can’t be mistaken with anything else.

Tata Motors Benchmarking Peugeot 3008 SUV?

Most interesting part about this Peugeot 3008 SUV test mule spotted in Pune, Maharashtra, by automotive enthusiast Aditya Vijay Desai, is the fact that it was being tested alongside Harrier and Safari test mules. Readers confirmed to us that there were Tata Harrier and Safari test mules with this Peugeot 3008 SUV together, like a convoy of mules.

3008 is a mid-size SUV similar in size to a Tata Harrier. It has to be noted that this Peugeot 3008 spotted in India, is the facelifted version of 2nd gen model and not the current 3rd gen 3008 SUV. This version was launched in 2020 while 3rd gen model broke covers in September 2023.

This particular unit spotted in India is a right hand drive vehicle sold in countries like Malaysia and UK. In the recent spy shots, we can see the interiors as well. On the inside, there are quite a few testing equipment along with exposed wires. There is surveillance equipment like cameras onboard too.

The unit spotted in Pune seems to be a well-kitted variant with bells and whistles like push button start on the centre console, an electronic parking brake, a large infotainment system, a fancy fully digital instrument screen, a two-spoke steering wheel with controls, ADAS suite mandated in many markets and more.

Why though?

The fact that a Peugeot 3008 is spotted alongside Tata Motors’ Harrier and Safari mules is very interesting. This begs the question, of whether or not Tata Motors is benchmarking a Peugeot 3008 SUV. If yes, what is the benchmarking for?

Initial speculations revolve around a possibility that Tata Motors might be considering exporting Harrier and Safari to Europe or UK. Hence benchmarking the Peugeot 3008 SUV might provide them with necessary insights about Euro-spec vehicles and all the norms and regulations they need to comply with.

Indian automaker, Mahindra, has been active in global markets selling their flagship XUV700 and 4X4 Scorpio N. However, Tata Motors’ flagship vehicles like Harrier and Safari are only on sale in India. They have a better export proposition than before, owing to the recent facelift revamping their design and equipment.

If exporting to global markets, it will be interesting to see what names they bear owing to trademarks and IPs in those markets. In India, Tata Safari and Harrier rival the likes of Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector twins, Hyundai Alcazar and the likes.