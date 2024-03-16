Mid Size SUV Sales February 2024 – Scorpio, XUV700, Safari, Hector, Harrier

Mahindra led the mid size SUV sales February 2024 charts with a 71.07% market share selling Scorpio and XUV700

Mahindra has been acing the SUV game in India. We’re talking about the mid-size SUV segment that spans vehicles between 4.4m to 4.7m in length. The company’s Scorpio (both Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N) and XUV700 contribute towards the success story that repeats itself every single month.

Mid Size SUV Sales February 2024

Where manufacturers are concerned, Mahindra lead the mid size SUV segment with a total of 21,597 units and a staggering 71.07% market share. Closely followed by Tata Motors with 5,210 units and a 17.14% market share. Scorpio brothers (Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N combined) sold a total of 15,051 units last month.

When compared to 6,950 units sold in February 2023 and 14,293 units sold in January 2024, Scorpio brothers registered 116.56% YoY growth and 5.30% MoM growth respectively. Volume growth stood at 8,101 units YoY and 758 units MoM. Scorpios alone contributed to 49.53% of mid size SUV sales February 2024 charts.

Despite Mahindra Scorpio S5 trim launch being delayed, this SUV is garnering very good sales numbers. In 2nd place, we have Mahindra’s XUV700 with a 21.54% market share in this segment. This SUV saw 6,546 takers last month and registered 45.31% YoY over 4,505 units from last year, gaining 2,041 units in volume.

Harrier and Safari register YoY growth

It wasn’t all sunshine for XUV700 as there was a 9.16% MoM decline when compared to 7,206 units sold a month before, losing 660 units in volume. Tata sold 2,648 units and Safari and more than doubled the numbers YoY with 111.5% YoY growth over 1,252 units sold last year. However, there was an 8.47% MoM decline losing 245 units in volume.

Safari’s 5-seat sibling, Harrier, saw 2,562 buyers and saw a healthy 24.73% YoY growth. There was a 2.44% MoM decline when opposed to 2,626 units sold a month before. MG sold a total of 1,826 units of Hector and Hector Plus. When compared to 2,558 units sold last year, there was a 28.62% YoY decline.

However, the recent price revisions and new trim launches seems to have helped the cause and there was a 0.5% MoM growth. Hyundai Alcazar is the first vehicle on this list to fall in the red completely. Hyundai sold 1,290 Alcazars and there was a 17.25% YoY decline and a 29.39% MoM decline along with a 4% market share.

Vehicles with sub 1% market share

Jeep Compass saw 204 takers last month and fell into the red completely. Compass sales numbers halved YoY as it registered a 49.75% YoY decline and there was a 28.67% MoM decline as well. Following Compass’ trend, is Hyundai Tucson with 157 units sold and there was a 68.47% YoY decline and a 14.21% MoM decline.

Volkswagen Tiguan sold 102 units and Skoda Kodiaq sold 89 units. Lastly, we have Citroen C5 at 0. In total, mid size SUV sales February 2024 charts accounted for 30,386 units. When opposed to 19,879 units sold in February 2023 and 31,245 units sold in January 2024, this segment saw 52.85% YoY growth and 2.75% MoM decline. Volume grew YoY by 10,507 units and declined by 859 units MoM.