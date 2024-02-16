Tata Motors Launches Fleet-Ready Ultra Range in South Africa

Tata Motors’ Ultra Trucks Arrive in South Africa – Ultra T.9 and T.14 Models Cater to Diverse Applications

Tata Motors in collaboration with its esteemed distributor, Tata Africa Holdings Limited, proudly announces the official launch of its Ultra range of smart trucks in South Africa. The unveiling of the Ultra T.9 and T.14 models signifies a groundbreaking moment in the country’s commercial transportation sector, bringing forth a new era of safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

The Ultra series, meticulously designed to meet the evolving needs of cargo mobility, offers versatility for a wide array of applications, including bakery, FMCG, white goods, agriculture, and construction. Engineered with a focus on safety, productivity, and fuel efficiency, the Ultra range is poised to make a significant impact on the logistics landscape in South Africa.

One of the key highlights of the Ultra trucks is their robust construction, featuring a walk-through cabin, power steering, dashboard-mounted gear lever, and booster-assisted clutch, ensuring a safe and fatigue-free driving experience. The trucks are equipped with Tata Motors’ globally proven turbocharged diesel engines, providing best-in-class power and torque output. The Ultra T.9 and T.14, with 3.3L and 5.0L engines respectively, are designed to handle heavy loads over long distances and challenging terrains.

Notably, the trucks come with parabolic suspension for rugged and uninterrupted operations. Adding a technological edge, Tata Motors offers the Fleet Edge connected vehicle system for efficient fleet management, enhancing overall productivity.

Mr. Anurag Mehrotra, Head of International Business at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “The Ultra range represents a new landmark in freight transportation in South Africa. Built on the internationally recognized Ultra platform, these trucks are engineered to cater to diverse applications, delivering higher performance, vehicle utilization, uptime, and more revenues.”

Mr. Len Brand, Managing Director of Tata Africa Holdings Limited, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the commitment to innovation and reliability in the South African commercial vehicle landscape. “We are excited about the potential these new offerings bring and the positive impact they will have on our presence in the region,” he stated.

The Ultra trucks are a result of extensive testing in South Africa to ensure they meet the specific requirements of local fleet operators, combining power, fuel efficiency, safety, and driver comfort. With a robust network of 90 touchpoints, Tata Africa Holdings Limited aims to provide comprehensive support to customers, reinforcing their dedication to delivering on the uptime promise.

As part of Tata Motors’ commitment to holistic customer solutions, the company offers a range of vehicle lifecycle management solutions, including Annual Maintenance Contracts, Extended Warranty, Fleet Management Services, and various value-added services. Easy vehicle financing options further contribute to complete peace of mind for customers, ultimately leading to higher profitability.

Tata Motors, with over seven decades of excellence in commercial vehicle manufacturing, has a strong presence in more than 44 countries across ASEAN, SAARC, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The introduction of the Ultra range in South Africa is a testament to Tata Motors’ dedication to advancing commercial transportation globally, offering state-of-the-art solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers.