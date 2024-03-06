Tata Discounts March 2024 Up To Rs 85k – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Altroz

The highest discounts that Tata Motors is offering in the month of March 2024 are with pre-facelift Harrier and Safari MY2023 vehicles

Apart from the recently launched Punch EV, almost all Tata cars get discounts and benefits. Total benefits for general consensus can go till Rs. 65K depending on models. Discounts are on offer with MY2023 vehicle stocks too. These vehicles get greater discounts than discounts on newer MY2024 vehicles. Not all vehicles get the same benefits. Let’s breakdown Tata’s offers for the month March 2024.

Tiago Discounts March 2024

Starting with Tiago, 2023 models get Rs. 15,000 exchange or scrappage bonus. However, consumer discounts vary with gearbox choices. For manual, consumer discount is Rs. 45,000 and it is Rs. 35,000 for AMT. Tiago CNG 2023 is up for discounts too with Rs. 40,000 consumer benefits and 15,000 exchange bonus.

MY2024 Tiago NRG (MT and AMT) gets Rs. 30,000 consumer discount and Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus. XT (O) and XM trim levels get Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 15,000 consumer discounts and Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus. Rest of the 2024 Tiago trims get the same Rs. 20,000 consumer and Rs. 10,000 exchange benefits. 2024 Tiago CNG gets Rs. 15,000 consumer and Rs. 10,000 exchange.

Tigor Discounts March 2024

After Tiago, Tigor 2023 gets massive discounts. In fact, 2023 Tigor gets the highest (among sub 4m vehicles) Rs. 50,000 consumer discount and Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus. For 2024 Tigor, consumer discount is Rs. 20,000 and Exchange bonus is Rs. 10,000. Both Tiago and Tigor (MY2023 and MY2024) get Rs. 5,000 TOP-10, Rs. 5,000 TOP-20 Corporates bonuses, Rs. 10,000 benefits for Tata Group – Emp & Vendor and Rs. 5,000 for Tata Group – SSS Referral Scheme and Rs. 5,000 for TOI (Govt Employee / Rural Government Teacher) along with Rs. 5,000 benefits as Alliance Offer (IDA & ABG).

Nexon Discounts March 2024

Pre-facelift Nexon (existing) gets Rs. 20,000 exchange/scrappage bonus for all variants. However, pre-facelift Nexon (existing) Diesel and Petrol AMT get Rs. 20,000 consumer bonus, while Petrol MT gets Rs. 40,000. New Nexon MY2024 gets no discounts at all. However, New Nexon MY2023 is a different story.

While there is no exchange bonus for New Nexon MY2023, there is consumer bonus of Rs. 25,000 for Smart Petrol and Rs. 30,000 for other Petrol and Diesel variants. The Rs. 3,000 TOP-10, Rs. 5,000 TOP-20 Corporates bonuses, Rs. 8,000 benefits for Tata Group – Emp & Vendor and Rs. 5,000 for Tata Group – SSS Referral Scheme and Rs. 3,000 for TOI (Govt Employee / Rural Government Teacher) along with Rs. 5,000 benefits as Alliance Offer (IDA & ABG) are notable benefits for all Nexon variants.

Harrier & Safari Discounts March 2024

Pre-facelift MY2023 Harrier and Safari get highest benefits among any Tata cars in March 2024 – Rs. 50,000 consumer and Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus. New Harrier and Safari MY2023 miss out on exchange bonus, but enjoys Rs. 40,000 consumer benefits. The Rs. 5,000 TOP-10, Rs. 8,000 TOP-20 Corporates bonuses, Rs. 10,000 benefits for Tata Group – Emp & Vendor and Rs. 6,000 for Tata Group – SSS Referral Scheme and Rs. 5,000 for TOI (Govt Employee / Rural Government Teacher) along with Rs. 8,000 benefits as Alliance Offer (IDA & ABG) are the same on all Harriers and Safaris.

Altroz Discounts March 2024

Where MY2023 Altroz is concerned, the Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus is common. However, Altroz Petrol DCA & CNG variants get Rs. 15,000 consumer benefits, while it is Rs. 35,000 for Petrol MT and Rs. 30,000 for Diesel. Just like MY2023, MY2024 Altroz gets a common Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus, but only Altroz Diesel and Petrol MT get Rs. 15,000 consumer discount. Added benefits for Altroz vary with variants as seen in the table above. Surprisingly, Punch gets no real discounts other than Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 3,000 benefits for Tata Group customers and Rs. 3,000 for TOP-20 and Alliance Offer (IDA & ABG) customers.