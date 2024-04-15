Tata Nexon And Punch Are No 1 And No 2 Selling SUVs – Over 3.41 Lakh Sold In FY24

For the third consecutive year, Tata Nexon has been positioned as the No 1 SUV in India

The mainstream SUV segment is currently overcrowded with a bunch of sub 4m and compact offerings. Even though Tata Motors doesn’t currently have a compact SUV offering, it has aced the mainstream SUV segment with Nexon and Punch at 1st and 2nd position respectively in FY 2023 – 2024 SUV sales.

Tata Nexon And Punch Secure 1st And 2nd Position

This is quite a feat for Tata Motors and the company is expecting to amplify this effect with the launch of Curvv compact SUV and continue dominating this mainstream SUV segment. Currently, the champions for Tata Motors are Nexon and Punch, securing 1st and 2nd positions in FY 2023 – 2024.

Celebration is more profound in the case of Tata Nexon which has secured 1st position in SUV segment for the third consecutive year in a row. In this sense, Nexon was the best-selling SUV in India in FY 2021 – 2022, FY 2022 – 2023 and FY 2023 – 2024. With this, Tata Motors has securely positioned itself as India’s #1 SUV maker.

Punch proved to be a great addition to Tata’s lineup and has all the ingredients to be the company’s next superstar. We wouldn’t be surprised if Punch surpassed Nexon in sales one day and gain 1st position. We say this because the pace at which Punch is racking sales numbers is very commendable and is getting closer to Nexon with every month passing by.

The two rockstars from Tata Motors have been appealing propositions in their respective segments for many reasons. For starters, they promise among the best crash safety propositions with a full fat 5 Star rating from Global NCAP. After looks, design, technology and features, both Punch and Nexon offer three fuel options including electric. With upcoming i-CNG variant, Nexon will be India’s only mainstream car with 4 fuel options.

Breaking down the numbers

Where sales are concerned, numbers speak for themselves. Analysing sales performance of FY 2023 – 2024, Nexon sold an average of 14,308 units per month, while it was 14,128 units per month average for Punch. In H1 FY 2023 – 2024, Tata Motors sold 78,975 units of Nexon and 72,086 units of Punch.

However, as the FY progressed, Tata Motors sold 92,722 units of Nexon in H2 FY 2023 – 2024 and 97,450 units of Punch in the same period. At the beginning of FY 2023 – 2024, Nexon had around 5K units per month advantage over Punch, but at the end of this FY, Punch registered a lead over Nexon with around 3K to 4K units per month.

In Q1 of FY 2023 – 2024, Tata sold 43,252 Nexons and 32,508 units of Punch. In Q2, Nexon sales stood at 35,723 units and Punch sales stood at 39,578 units. H1 of FY 2023 – 2024 established Nexon ahead of Punch with 78,975 units over 72,086 units. In Q3, Nexon continued to pull ahead of Punch with 47,087 units over 43,487 units.

It was in Q4 that the narrative shifted in the favour of Punch. Launch of Punch EV was a big boost for sales numbers. Punch pulled ahead of Nexon in Q4 with 53,963 units over 45,635 units. While H1 analysis favoured Nexon, H2 favoured Punch. In total, Tata Motors sold 1,71,697 units of Nexon and 1,69,536 units of Punch.