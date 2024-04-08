Top 10 SUVs March 2024 (YoY vs MoM) – Punch, Creta, Scorpio, Brezza, Nexon, Sonet

March 2024 saw a remarkable surge in SUV sales in India, with several models making significant strides in capturing consumer interest and demand

Top 10 SUVs witnessed robust growth in March 2024, with a total of 1,30,302 units sold, marking a remarkable increase of 26.51% compared to the same period last year. As SUVs continue to dominate the Indian automotive landscape, manufacturers are poised to capitalize on this trend by introducing new models and innovative features to meet evolving consumer preferences.

Top 10 SUVs March 2024 vs March 2023 – YoY comparison

Topping the charts was the Tata Punch and its electric variant, with an impressive sales figure of 17,547 units. This marked a staggering growth of 61.07% compared to March 2023. New Hyundai Creta secured the second position with 16,458 units sold in March 2024. With a growth rate of 17.34% year-on-year, the Creta continues to be a popular choice in the SUV segment, offering a blend of style, comfort, and performance.

Making significant strides in sales, the Mahindra Scorpio/N climbed to the third spot with 15,151 units sold. This surge represented a remarkable growth of 72.41% year-on-year, reflecting renewed interest in mid-size SUVs among Indian buyers. Once a leader, Maruti Brezza slipped to 4th, but remains a formidable contender with 14,614 units sold in March 2024.

Another SUV which was once the best-selling SUV of India, Tata Nexon has now slipped to the fifth position with 14,058 units sold. While experiencing a marginal decline in sales, the Nexon remains a popular choice in the compact SUV segment. Maruti Fronx garnered attention with 12,531 units sold in March 2024. Earlier this week, Toyota launched their version of Maruti Fronx, called Urban Cruiser Taisor. It will be interesting to see how it performs on the sales charts in coming months.

Securing the seventh spot, the Maruti Grand Vitara recorded sales of 11,232 units in March 2024. With a growth rate of 11.82% compared to the previous year, the Grand Vitara continues to appeal to SUV enthusiasts. One of the most affordable SUVs on the list, Mahindra Bolero maintained its position among the top contenders, with 10,347 units sold in March 2024. This sturdy SUV has remained a popular choice in both urban and rural areas.

Facing a slight decline in sales, the Hyundai Venue secured 9,614 units in March 2024. Despite this, the Venue continues to attract buyers with its compact dimensions, advanced features, and competitive pricing. Rounding off the top 10 list, the Kia Sonet recorded sales of 8,750 units in March 2024. While experiencing a marginal increase compared to the previous year, the Sonet remains a strong contender in the compact SUV segment, offering a premium driving experience.

Top 10 SUVs March 2024 vs Feb 2024 – MoM comparison

Month on Month sales of Top 10 SUVs have reported a decline of almost 6%. In Feb 2024, top 10 SUVs accounted for 1.38 lakh units while in March 2024, this number dropped to 1.3 lakh units. Here’s a detailed comparison of the top 10 SUVs for March 2024 against their February 2024 sales figures;

Tata Punch and its electric variant marked a decline of 4.83% from February 2024. Launch of the new Hyundai Creta has brought a boost in sales for the brand Creta. Last month Creta sales registered a growth of 7.74% compared to February 2024, reaffirming the Creta’s popularity among SUV enthusiasts. Mahindra Scorpio/N recorded 15,151 units sold in March 2024, experiencing marginal growth of 0.66% compared to February 2024.

Next 3 SUVs in the list posted a decline in sales MoM. Maruti Brezza secured the fourth position with 14,614 units sold in March 2024. This marked a decrease of 7.30% from February 2024. Nexon sales also declined MoM by 2.34%. Fronx sales declined by 11.55% in March 2024, when compared to Feb 2024 sales.

Maruti G Vitara recorded 11,232 units sold in March 2024, reflecting a growth of 2.09% compared to February 2024. Mahindra Bolero, with 10,347 units sold in March 2024, marked a growth of 2.31% compared to February 2024. Hyundai Venue secured 9,614 units in March 2024, marking a growth of 7.62% compared to February 2024. Kia Sonet experienced a slight decrease of 3.87% from February 2024.