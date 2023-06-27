Tata Nexon Electric Celebrates 50k Sales Milestone In 3 Yrs

The highest-selling electric car in India is Tata Nexon EV – sales recently crossed 50K units milestone signifying its immense popularity

In a country like India where there is very little exposure to electric mobility, EV sales have grown substantially in recent years. We have observed a similar growth pattern in both 2W, 3W and 4W vehicles used for both commercial and private applications. At the forefront of this EV revolution in 4W space, is Tata Nexon EV.

Since its launch in Jan 2020, Nexon EV has been the most popular 4W EV by a big margin. Sales numbers stand testament to this unprecedented growth as it recently touched the 50K sales mark since the past three years. Tata Motors proudly celebrates #NexonEV50KCommunity.

Tata Nexon EV Sales – 50K Strong and counting

Nexon EV has managed to transform the perspective of EVs in India. There was a time when EVs were considered too small and not at all desirable. But not anymore. Tata Nexon EV is a daily-driveable vehicle with a real-world range of 150 to 300 km from a single charge. ICE Nexon’s familiar design made the transition that much smoother.

With time, Tata Motors has taken good strides in expanding the Nexon EV lineup. It now includes Nexon EV Max with a larger 40.5 kWh battery with a real-world range of around 300 km. Tata has introduced a less expensive base trim with Nexon EV Max – making the EV accessible to a wider audience.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Nexon EV was introduced as India’s own electric SUV with the aim of offering a cool, stylish, practical and real-world solution for faster EV adoption in India. The Nexon EV customers have grown to 50K in just 3 years.

This is a testament to how India has embraced EVs as the mobility of the current times. We would like to thank the early adopters, who believed in the promise of the Nexon EV and in-turn allowed the EV ecosystem to build and become what it is now. We hope more people experience the promise of an EV and evolve to electric.”

How far has India’s EV infra arrived?

Even though there are still voes with EV owners in India, India’s EV charging infrastructure has come a long way as well. There are around 6,000 charging stations in the country today and growing fast. Growth rate is around 1500% between FY21 and FY23, which signifies faster expansion of the charging network.

On average, Nexon EV owners drive around 6.3 million km in a month including city commutes and outstations. That will increase in the future. As of now, Nexon EV has contributed to 15% of total Nexon sales, which is commendable considering Nexon ICE is the highest-selling SUV in India. Tata Motors holds around 80% of 4W EV market share in India with MG in second and Mahindra in third place. Tata Motors is set to launch an electrified version of Altroz, Punch, Curvv, Harrier, Safari and Sierra in the future.