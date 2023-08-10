Electric SUV Breaks Down 10 Hours After Delivery – Owner Demands New Car

Although such cases are rare, the one at the receiving end is bound to experience a lot of anger and frustration

When things don’t work out as expected after taking delivery of a car, the trust that one has in the brand is deeply shaken. A Tata Nexon EV owner in Ahmedabad had to go through a similar experience recently. As the matter has not been resolved as per the expectations of the owner, he has shared his experience on his Twitter handle. Hopefully, all stakeholders should be able to come to an agreeable solution in the coming days.

Nexon EV breaks down after delivery

According to the owner, he had taken delivery of Tata Nexon EV from Progressive Cars in Ahmedabad on July 14, 2023. The owner has mentioned the time of delivery at 1:30 PM. After taking delivery, the owner drove the car for around 15 to 20 km. At around 11 PM on the same day of delivery, the vehicle experienced a breakdown. The owner has posted an image of the car’s instrument console, which shows a ‘Critical Alert’ notification. The message also asks the user to contact the service centre.

This sudden breakdown was surprising, as the battery indicator was still showing an available range of 201 km. The notification did not provide any more details. As there was nothing the owner could do to fix the issue, the car had to be towed to the car dealer workshop. The next day, the dealer informed them that they had identified and fixed the issue. The problem was with the PSA, which had to be replaced.

Owner demanding new car or full refund

Although the problem has been fixed, the owner does not want to keep the car anymore. He has stated that he does not want to drive a car that developed problems in just 10-11 hours after taking delivery. For the owner, it is more of a psychological issue than anything else. It happens when one’s expectations are shattered.

The Tata dealership had tried to assure the owner that there is no longer any issue with the car. They even offered extra perks and benefits and requested the owner to take delivery. But the owner has refused such offers and insists on a new car or full refund.

As of now, the car is parked at the dealership and waiting for the owner to take delivery. It appears to be a stalemate, even after more than 20 days of the breakdown incident. Tata Nexon EV comes with 8 years / 1.6 lakh km of battery and motor warranty. This is good enough to ensure complete peace of mind for users.

It remains to be seen how things work out in this case. It will be tough for the dealership to provide a new car or issue a refund, as the delivered car will then instantly become a second-hand car. Users can probably look at the bigger picture and ignore small issues and obstacles that may come along the way.