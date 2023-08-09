Tata To Launch 4 New EVs By Early 2024 – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Curvv

With competition expected to intensify in EV segment, Tata Motors is working to ramp up its electric portfolio

Over the last few years, Tata Motors has developed a strong portfolio of SUVs and electric vehicles. Some of the bestseller include Nexon, Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Punch, Harrier and Safari. Buoyed by the success of Nexon EV, Tata will follow a similar strategy for Punch, Harrier and Safari.

Tata is also working to target the fast-growing compact SUV segment with its new-gen Curvv SUV. Here too, the company will be introducing both ICE and EV variants. Curvv will take on rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.

Updated Nexon EV launch soon

Among Tata’s upcoming electric SUVs, the first to be launched will be the updated Nexon EV. This has been confirmed by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran during his address to the shareholders. It is likely that Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift will be launched around the festive season. Test mules of Nexon facelift have been spotted frequently in recent times. Most of the updates will be available with Nexon EV as well.

In terms of its design, Nexon facelift seems inspired from Tata Curvv concept. The new design philosophy used with Curvv concept will be used for Harrier EV as well. Some of the key changes spotted with Nexon facelift include vertically positioned headlamps, top-mounted LED DRLs and refreshed grille design. The front bumper has an embedded camera. Other expected features include cameras for ORVMs, 360° surround view monitor and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen. All these features will be available with updated Nexon EV.

Electric Punch, Harrier, Curvv launch in early 2024

Electric versions of Punch, Harrier and Curvv will be launched around the first quarter of next year. Punch EV has a tough road ahead, as Hyundai seems to be working on Exter EV in fast-track mode. Exter has a wide range of best-in-class and 1st in segment features, which will be available with Exter EV. Punch is catching up, as evident with recently introduced dashcam and sunroof. Punch could get more updates in coming months.

Curvv and its electric variant will be getting the most attention, as this will be Tata’s first strong bet in compact SUV space. Curvv will have a futuristic design and be equipped with a comprehensive range of advanced features including ADAS.

Tata and JLR to expand their EV portfolio

Tata has chalked out ambitious goals in terms of reducing its carbon footprint. By 2030, Tata Motors passenger vehicles portfolio will have 50% electric vehicles. For Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the target is set at 65% electrification. Both Tata Motors and JLR will be launching multiple new EVs in the coming years. Bookings for Range Rover and Range Rover Sport EVs are planned to commence from October. Jaguar EVs will go on sale in 2025.